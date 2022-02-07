Sayyed Nasrallah Holds Comprehensive Interview with Al-Alam TV on Tuesday

 February 6, 2022

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to appear in a televised interview which will be conducted by Al-Alam News Network on Tuesday at 20:00 (Beirut Time).

The interview is going to be lengthy and comprehensive as his eminence will tackle the various developments in Lebanon and the region.

The political and economic crisis in Lebanon, the Saudi-led war on Yemen, the aspects of the conflict with the Israeli enemy will be mainly addressed by Sayyed Nasrasllah.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

  1. roberthstiver, on February 7, 2022 at 9:15 pm said:

    Noted…wish I could peek in. I hope a good, comprehensive, concise summary will be forthcoming very soon.

    I pray that SG Nasrallah and his valiant Hezbollah people, and all of Lebanon are coping and recovering from various traumatic times. The Palestinian people are NOT well…that is a given, driven by their oppressive, satanic, vindictive, Apartheid Abomination, settler-colonial state-terrorist Zionist overlord (an as-temporary-as-possible overlordship, insha’allah).

