Gaza: Resistance factions will not remain silent about displacement

February 8, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

The National People’s Conference to Confront Settlements agrees on the need to pressure the Palestinian Authority to end its security cooperation with the Israeli occupation.

The National People’s Conference to Confront Settlements called Tuesday for activating resistance in all areas of Al-Quds and the West Bank, starting with a comprehensive popular uprising till reaching an armed resistance that targets all Israeli settlements.

Held in Gaza City, the Conference aims to mobilize Palestinians to defend their rights, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported, reiterating that the resistance factions will not remain silent about the displacement of Palestinians.

In the Conference’s concluding statement, the head of the media office of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Daoud Shehab, pointed out that the West Bank has turned into a state ruled by settlers under the Oslo Accords, adding that the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority’s political approach covers settlement.

Pressuring PA to end security cooperation

The participants unanimously agreed on the need to mobilize the Palestinian public opinion and all forces to pressure the Palestinian Authority to end its security cooperation with the Israeli occupation.

مشاركة شعبية وفصائلية في المؤتمر الوطني الشعبي لمواجهة الاستيطان “الاستيطان إلى زوال” pic.twitter.com/QI80zbFqAl— 24 (@ar24ps) February 8, 2022

For his part, the head of the Hamas movement media department, Ali Al-Amoudi, stressed that the battle against Israeli settlements is the same as the battle against the “Zionist racist occupation regime.”

Al-Amoudi added that since its establishment, Hamas has harnessed all its capabilities to confront the Israeli settlement project.

For his part, the member of the Political Bureau of the Popular Front – General Command, Louay Al-Qaryouti, called on the Palestinian youth in the West Bank and Al-Quds to continue resisting the occupation, pointing out that resisting the occupation is a legitimate duty.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of the National Initiative, Mustafa Al-Barghouti, explained that settler colonialism is the weapon used by the “Zionist gangs to consolidate their presence in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Al-Barghouti said that the entire Zionist system is directed towards one goal: the cultural and ethnic change aimed at the annexation of all Palestinian land, noting that “our struggle today is against the Zionist regime of apartheid.”

