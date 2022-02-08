IOF kill three Palestinians in cold blood in Nablus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 8, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

Mayadeen Net

The Israeli occupation forces assassinate three Palestinians in Nablus, claiming they carried out shooting operations against the IOF last week.

The Israeli occupation forces assassinated Tuesday three Palestinian civilians and arrested another, after opening fire at their vehicle in Nablus.

At noon, the IOF stormed Al-Makhfieh neighborhood in Nablus in a public vehicle holding a Palestinian registration plate.

It then opened fire at a vehicle with four Palestinian passengers, which led to the martyrdom of three of them and the arrest of the fourth whose identity has not yet been identified.

Footage documenting the first few moments following the assassination of three Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces in Al-Makhfia neighborhood in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/5qOMf3HpPz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 8, 2022

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah confirmed the martyrdom of the three civilians as a result of the shooting.

The martyrs were identified as Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Adham Mabrouk, and Mohammad Al-Dakhil.

Hundreds of Palestinians mourn the three brethren assassinated in the clandestine Israeli offensive in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/2ZsrrACbpk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 8, 2022

The Israeli occupation claimed the three martyrs carried out shooting operations against the IOF last week.

