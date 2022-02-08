IOF kill three Palestinians in cold blood in Nablus

Posted on February 8, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

February 8, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

Mayadeen Net

The Israeli occupation forces assassinate three Palestinians in Nablus, claiming they carried out shooting operations against the IOF last week.

The Israeli occupation claimed the three martyrs carried out shooting operations against the IOF last week.

The Israeli occupation forces assassinated Tuesday three Palestinian civilians and arrested another, after opening fire at their vehicle in Nablus.

At noon, the IOF stormed Al-Makhfieh neighborhood in Nablus in a public vehicle holding a Palestinian registration plate.

It then opened fire at a vehicle with four Palestinian passengers, which led to the martyrdom of three of them and the arrest of the fourth whose identity has not yet been identified.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah confirmed the martyrdom of the three civilians as a result of the shooting.

The martyrs were identified as Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Adham Mabrouk, and Mohammad Al-Dakhil.

The Israeli occupation claimed the three martyrs carried out shooting operations against the IOF last week.

Read more: Confrontations with IOF erupt in Beit Lahm, Ramallah, and Abu Deis

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: