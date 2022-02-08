Israel concerned Hezbollah has stepped up air defense capabilities: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Reports have revealed Israel’s increasing anxieties over its loss of airspace hegemony in the Levant

The Operations Division Department of the Israeli Defense Force said on 7 February that it has “received messages” threatening to the occupation Air Force and its dominance over regional skies in a recent report on an Israeli daily titled “A finger in Israel’s eye: Hezbollah exposes the air force to warn of an attack.”

The Israeli Walla news website cited sources from the Israeli army’s Operations Division sources as saying that Hezbollah has recently been “exposing” air defense systems that it has acquired after transferring them in recent years from Syria.

Walla claimed that Iran and Syria assisted Hezbollah in smuggling Russian SA-8 and SA-17 air defense systems, among others, into Lebanon to “disrupt” the actions of the Israeli Air Force. The Israeli online daily also claimed that Hezbollah fighters operating these systems have undergone their training in Syria.

Tel Aviv officials added that Hezbollah’s forces operate without “concealment,” intended to “defy and threaten” the Israeli Air Force as well as to “convey a message,” pressed by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, that the equation in the Lebanese airspace has changed.

In response, the Israeli Ministry of Defense is allegedly responding to the changes in Hezbollah’s capacity by implementing new plans of action and increasing technological developments to safeguard Tel Aviv’s regional superiority as well as make preparations for Hezbollah’s next shooting down of an Israeli drone or unmanned aircraft.

Israeli security sources also said that the occupation army would continue to operate freely and gather intelligence in Lebanon.

Tel Aviv also often violates Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes against targets in Syria, although the occupation government rarely discloses information their attacks against it’s Arab neighbors.

