Sitrep Argentina: Odious debt and Belt and Road

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 07, 2022

The president of Argentina as a matter of urgency approached President Putin in the day before President Putin left for Beijing. They needed help with odious debt that the country entered into with the IMF. This is the sequence of events in the last few days:

Argentina is trapped in $44 billion of odious debt from the US-controlled IMF.



Seeking alternatives to US hegemony, Argentina's President Alberto Fernández traveled to Russia and China, forming an alliance with the Eurasian powers, joining the Belt & Roadhttps://t.co/rTbO1ZGsPE — Multipolarista (@Multipolarista) February 6, 2022

BREAKING: China and Argentina sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiativehttps://t.co/kSCICjsyFO — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 6, 2022

And then, one of the most interesting points in the second tweet: China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s demand to fully exercise sovereignty over the Malvinas.

Argentina reaffirmed its commitment to the One China principle and China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s demand to fully exercise sovereignty over the Malvinas. More: https://t.co/kSCICjsyFO pic.twitter.com/iMhhV63Uzz — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 6, 2022

This is then how Zone B grows, with countries saying they have had enough of hegemony and taking clear steps to help themselves.

Short report by Amarynth

Filed under: China, Latin America, Putin, Russia | Tagged: Argentine, brl, IMF, The Saker |