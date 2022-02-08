Sitrep Argentina: Odious debt and Belt and Road

The president of Argentina as a matter of urgency approached President Putin in the day before President Putin left for Beijing. They needed help with odious debt that the country entered into with the IMF. This is the sequence of events in the last few days:
And then, one of the most interesting points in the second tweet: China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s demand to fully exercise sovereignty over the Malvinas.
This is then how Zone B grows, with countries saying they have had enough of hegemony and taking clear steps to help themselves.
