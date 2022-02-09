Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

9 Feb 2022

Net Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen

Israeli media talked about a mounting concern in the Israeli security establishment about the Iranians’ attempts to introduce drones and effective Iranian-made air defense systems into the region.

Al-Assad is determined to respond to Israeli attacks: Israeli media

Israeli media reported today, Wednesday, that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is determined to respond to the Israeli attacks on Syria.

In the details, the commentator for Arab affairs in the Israeli Channel 12 Yaron Schneider said, “Al-Assad has the determination to respond to the Israeli attacks, by activating air defenses.”

The Israeli media also reported concern in the security establishment about the Iranians’ attempts to introduce drones and effective Iranian-made air defense systems into the region.

It pointed out that the Israeli security establishment has noticed recent attempts by the Iranians to introduce two “concerning weapons” into the region, the first being suicide drones.

It pointed out that the second is very significant, which is Iranian-produced air defense systems, systems that possess good capabilities. It pointed out the “problem” such systems could pose is that the Israelis are well acquainted with the Russian systems, but these Iranian systems would need to be studied and examined by the intelligence sections.

Syrian state media announced earlier that the country’s air defenses had been activated against Israeli aggression fire in the vicinity of Syria’s capital, Damascus.

Citing a military source, it said Israeli aerial attacks began shortly before 1:00 am from the southeast of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, accompanied at 1:10 am by surface-to-surface missile strikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan.

Israeli media indicated that the sirens sounded as a result of the penetration of an anti-missile launched from Syria during the bombing of targets there, and it penetrated the airspace, and several pieces of shrapnel fell from it to the north.

صافرات الإنذار تدوي في مدينة أم الفحم ومناطق محيطة بها في الاراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة بالتزامن مع اعتداء صهيوني على #سوريا pic.twitter.com/SCFjEOXT9a — حسين فايع (@Hussein_faye) February 8, 2022

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Nazi Israel, Syria Assad, Uncategorized | Tagged: Israeli Aggression |