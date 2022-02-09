Amazing video of a Russian pilot saving his Su-35S in spite of the FCS failure!

Posted on February 9, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

February 09, 2022

By all common sense rule he should have moved away his aircraft, if at all possible, from any inhabited parts of the land and ejected.  He chose to fight and risk his life to save his Su-35S.  Absolutely amazing feat!

Pilot Saves Crippled Su-35 (FCS Failure) – Incredible flying skills, thinking outside the box, calmness and a level-headed approach saved this Su-35S from being a wreck in the middle of the Russian countryside. Location: Dzemgi Air Base, Russia Far East, Komsomolsk On Amur Original 52 min HUD tape video:

Filed under: Russia | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: