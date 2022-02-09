Confronting the enemy can only happen with unity: Palestinian factions

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

FEBRUARY 10, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

A joint statement by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine addressed the convening of the Palestinian Central Council that the three factions boycotted.

Joint statement: We call on the authority to immediately retract its unilateral approach.

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) issued a joint statement about addressing the convening of the Palestinian Central Council that the three factions boycotted.

The three factions said in their statement that they were surprised faced by challenges with the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) leadership’s insistence on taking “unilateral steps that deepen the division,” stressing that “to confront the enemy” and his settlement project and break the shackles of Palestinian prisoners can only happen with unity and agreement on a national program.

The factions pointed out that the PA insisted on holding the session without reaching “a consensus, lacking everyone’s presence, and without a clear agenda,” and called on the PA to immediately reverse this “unilateral approach that dominates the institution and the national decision.”

Two days ago, the Central Council elected Rawhi Fattouh as Chairman of the Palestinian National Council, Ali Faisal and Musa Hadid as Vice Chairman of the Council, and Fahmi Zaarir as Secretary.

Three days ago, during the opening session of the Central Council for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for “expanding the domain of peaceful popular resistance.”

ِAbbas stated that before the Israeli occupation authority undermined the “two-state solution, options remain open,” noting that “the unilateral implementation of agreements cannot continue.”

PA’s chief stressed that what he called “contacts with the Israeli side are not to substitute a political solution based on international legitimacy,” adding that “the Oslo Agreement was temporary, and we did not make any concessions that affect our principles.”

On Sunday afternoon, a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council was held in the city of Ramallah, amid a boycott from a number of Palestinian factions, most notably Hamas and PIJ, the PFLF, and the Palestinian National Initiative.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Hamas, PA, Palestinian Unity, PFLP |