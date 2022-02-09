Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 9, 2022

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that the Resistance Party deals seriously with the Israeli intimidation, wondering whether the Zionist enemy can implement its threats.

In an interview with Al-Alam News Network, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the umber of Hezbollah fighters is unprecedented in the history of the resistance movements, emphasizing that any Israeli military attack on Lebanon will lead to an all-out war.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Zionist threats to attack Hezbollah precision-guided missiles cannot be implemented, adding that the Resistance rocketry power is distributed over numerous locations.

Regarding the air defense systems of the Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that Hezbollah has been developing military units tasked to face the Zionist drones, rejecting to disclose Hezbollah capabilities in facing the Israeli warplanes.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah will unveil several military surprises during the upcoming war with the Zionist enemy, adding that the Resistance does not want to engage in a war but that it is not afraid of it.

Hezbollah leader underscored the national affiliation of the Lebanese Resistance, adding that Hezbollah has the right to question the affiliation of certain political parties in Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the failure of the military choice against Hezbollah, turned the enemies into the economic war in order to blame the Resistance for its consequences.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah takes its decisions independently, adding that the Iranians do not interfere in the Lebanese domestic affairs, including the parliamentary elections.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the major influence of the Gulf countries and the United States of America on the Lebanese affairs, adding that the US treasury completely controls the Lebanese banking sector.

Refuting the claims of the anti-resistance political parties in Lebanon as baseless, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the US military influence on the Lebanese army.

Sayyed Nasrallah cited several US attempts to start a direct dialogue with Hezbollah, telling the Americans that they work as spies in favor of the Zionist entity.

Hezbollah does not interfere in the issue of the maritime border demarcation because it does not recognize the existence of ‘Israel’, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who noted that the Lebanese state is concerned with identifying the borders.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah stance which rejects any kind of normalizing ties between Lebanon and the Zionist entity, stressing that Hezbollah support to the Yemeni people against the KSA-UAE war is not an intervention in the Saudi-Emirati affairs.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the decision of the former prime minister Saad Hariri to withdraw from the parliamentary elections is unfortunate and will affect the Lebanese politics, adding that Al-Mustaqbal absence will not by necessity reinforce extremism in the Sunni sect.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah participation in the parliamentary elections is aimed at protecting the resistance, adding that some political parties will run the elections on the basis of antagonizing the resistance.

Hezbollah Secretary General noted that the two-state solution in Palestine is rejected by the Israelis and the Americans, adding that the Zionist enemy wants merely the security coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

Since Al-Quds Sword battle, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing a rising resistance movement, according to his eminence who added considering that this troubles the Israelis.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the Palestinian people are committed to the resistance path despite the normalization deals, adding that the people is Saudi, Bahrain and Emirates reject the normalization deals.

Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted the Algerian stance pertaining the Palestinian cause, underscoring its rejection of granting ‘Israel’ the observer status in the African Union.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the United Arab Emirates involved itself in the war on Yemen, adding that the Yemeni response was decided by Ansarullah Movement solely.

Hezbollah leader pointed out that the global war on Syria has ended without achieving its targets, citing the continuation of the US plunder of the Syrian resources in the North and East.

Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted the attempt to re-activate ISIL terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, underscoring caution in face of this scheme.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah has imposed on the Israelis a formula that includes responding to any Zionist attack on the Resistance posts in Syria.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Bahraini people is still holding protests despite the regime’s policy of arrest and persecution.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that recalling the memories of Imam Khomeini arrival in Tehran and the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 inspire happiness, adding that Imam Khomeini’s character played a vital role in the victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that, during the Shah term, 60,000 US advisors used to rule the various administrative, military and economic domains in Iran.

Sayyed Nasrallah further stressed that Iran itself, not its allies, will respond forcefully to any Israeli attack.

Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that Iran is a strong nation that preserves its own sovereignty, adding the US threats to attack it are a mere verbal intimidation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

