Bouthaina Shaaban: ‘US Working With ISIS to Partition Syria!’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

FEBRUARY 9, 2022

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360°

We speak to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s political advisor Bouthaina Shaaban. She alleges that the US has been working with ISIS to demographically change Syria and make way for a Syrian Kurdistan, the US’ theft of Syrian oil and natural resources, Israeli bombing of Syria, Syria’s inclusion into China’s Belt and Road Initiative and much more.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, ISIS, Syria, Syria Assad, Terrorism, UK, War on Syria | Tagged: Al Hol Camp, Al-Tanf, American Aggression, Arab League, Bouthaina Shaaban, BRI, brl, collective punishment, Ethnic Cleansing, False flag chemical attacks, Greater Kurdistan, Israeli Aggression, Media Bias, Sanctions against Syria, SDF, Syrian Resistance, Syrian sovereignty, The Fake War on Terrorism, Torched Syrian wheat fields, Turkish Aggression, US Oil Robbery |