Bouthaina Shaaban: ‘US Working With ISIS to Partition Syria!’

Posted on February 10, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

US working with ISIS to partition Syria!’ – political adviser to President Assad

We speak to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s political advisor Bouthaina Shaaban. She alleges that the US has been working with ISIS to demographically change Syria and make way for a Syrian Kurdistan, the US’ theft of Syrian oil and natural resources, Israeli bombing of Syria, Syria’s inclusion into China’s Belt and Road Initiative and much more.

One Response

  1. roberthstiver, on February 10, 2022 at 8:36 am said:

    How true! How dastardly evil the machinations of ‘my’ USA…I have endless shame….

    Viva Syria under its President Bashar Al-Assad!

