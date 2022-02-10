Iranians Mark 43rd Anniversary of Victory of Islamic Revolution

Posted on February 10, 2022

February, 01, 2022 – 10:52

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution toppled the Pahlavi regime and established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on February 1, 1979.

https://mobile.twitter.com/IRANinBiH/with_replies

