Iranians Mark 43rd Anniversary of Victory of Islamic Revolution

February, 01, 2022 – 10:52
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution toppled the Pahlavi regime and established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on February 1, 1979.
