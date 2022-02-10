Israeli media: Iran’s “Kheibar Shekan” missile is a message to Vienna talks

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

FEBRUARY 9, 2022

Net Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen

After Iran revealed the new “Kheibar Shekan” missile, Israeli media say that Iran is sending a message to the West and “Israel” that the alternative to a failed nuclear agreement on the Iranian side is “war and escalation.”

Israeli media: Iranian “Kheibar-Shekan” missile is a message to the Vienna talks.

Israeli media considered that the goal of Iran’s reveal of its new “Kheibar-Shekan” missile at this time is “to hint to those negotiating a new nuclear agreement, “Israel” and others, that the alternative to an agreement that doesn’t suit the Iranians is war and escalation.”

The commentator for Arab affairs in Channel 13, Hezi Simantov, said that Iran revealed a ballistic missile produced by the Revolutionary Guards with a range of 1,450 km, which is theoretically capable of reaching “Israel”. He added that Iran also has missiles with a range of 200 km.

He added that Iran’s claims regarding range and penetration of the Iron Dome are being examined in the West, and are possibly being examined in “Israel” as well.

In turn, the newspaper “Israel Hayom” considered that the name of the missile “Kheibar-Shekan” clearly symbolizes that its target is “Israel”.

It described the missile as an Iranian challenge in the face of Western efforts, explaining that a day after the resumption of the eighth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the major countries, Iran took a defiant step by displaying a new missile capable, according to its claim, of reaching a range of 1450 km, i.e. capable of striking “Israel” and most of the US bases in the region.

It is noteworthy that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards unveiled on Wednesday the long-range strategic missile “Kheibar-Shekan” as the latest strategic achievement of Iranian weapons produced by the IRGC’s aerospace force.

The strategic missile is one of the long-range missiles of the Islamic Revolution’s Guard Corps, which enjoys unique features.

