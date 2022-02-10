LIVE: Lavrov, Truss give press conference after talks in Moscow

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 10, 2022

This presser is particularly lacking in intelligence. What an incredibly poor show. Mr Lavrov is visibly and in his words affected by this. The video itself is still the live version, so kindly forward to time marker 1:20 at this moment. There are short parts of the video where Ms Truss cannot be heard, but not to worry, we are not missing a thing as she was simply telling Russia what they should do, without a shred of shame and without having the word ‘respect’ in her lexicon.

The only new information is from Mr Lavrov, saying that the individual inquiries that Russia sent to the OSCE members to confirm their personal view on the various treaties on security, seems to want to be answered en bloc and responses are outstanding.

