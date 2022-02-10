MORE THAN 30 ISIS TERRORISTS KILLED OR WOUNDED IN RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES ON CENTRAL SYRIA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Su-25 aircrafts in Syria. FILE IMAGE: Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry Press and Information Office/TASS

On February 10, at least nine terrorists of ISIS were killed when warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) targeted hideouts of the terrorist group in Syria’s central region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The London-based monitoring group said that the hideouts were located in the outskirts of the town of Ithriyah in the eastern Hama countryside and near the town of al-Resafa in the southern countryside of Raqqa.

“The death toll is likely to rise, as there are more than 22 wounded, some of them in critical condition, in addition to information about other fatalities,” the SOHR’s report reads.

More than 200 Russian airstrikes have targeted ISIS cells in central Syria since the start of February. Just between the 6th and 8th of the month, 80 airstrikes hit terrorists in the region.

The VKS intense combat operations in central Syria pinned down ISIS cells, who have not launched a single attack in the region for nearly a week now.

While the terrorist group is currently under much pressure in central Syria, its cells will likely surface again very soon. The group’s insurgency in the region is still far from being over. The number of terrorists who are active there remains unknown.

