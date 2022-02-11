Andrei Martyanov on Liz Truss’ visit to Moscow

Please visit Andrei’s website: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
and support him here:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=60459185
Filed under: UK | Tagged: Illegal Sanctions, Lavrov, Macron, Western elites |
Please visit Andrei’s website: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
and support him here:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=60459185
Filed under: UK | Tagged: Illegal Sanctions, Lavrov, Macron, Western elites |
Part 1
Part 2
Part3
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com. WP Designer.
Leave a Reply