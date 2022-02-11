Following Israel’s Assassination of Three Palestinians, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades Call on PA to Cancel Oslo Accords

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced in a press conference that it is mobilizing its fighters in response to the assassination of three of its members in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Middle East Monitor reported.
“The guns of glory will be pointed towards the usurping occupation and its collaborators,” Al-Aqsa Martyrs said, calling on the Palestinian Authority to cancel the Oslo Accords, as it’s “the reason for what is happening” and it dragged Palestinians into this situation.
“How does the [Israeli] occupation enter the city of Jabal Al-Nar (Nablus) in broad daylight and assassinate our leaders?” the statement said.
Following the press conference, Israeli media outlets reported that a Palestinian gunman fired several shots from a car near the village of Al-Yamoun, near Jenin, towards a nearby illegal settlement.
No casualties were reported; however, the Israeli Special Forces have combed the area in search of who was responsible.
