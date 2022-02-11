For the first time, Israeli officer to be permanently stationed in Bahrain

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 11, 2022

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen net

After the normalization of relations between Bahrain and “Israel” in 2020, the Israeli media revealed the appointment of an officer from the occupation in Bahrain.

For the first time, an Israeli officer is appointed to an official permanent position in an Arab country

Israeli media revealed that for the first time in history, an Israeli occupation navy officer will be appointed to an official permanent position in an Arab country in Bahrain.

Israeli Channel 13 said relations with the Gulf countries are developing rapidly to an extent that even surprised the Israelis.

The appointment was agreed upon after Benny Gantz’s visit to Bahrain a week ago.

During his visit, Gantz signed an agreement establishing security ties between the two.

The Israeli channel indicated that the job of the officer will be to maintain communication with the US Navy 5th fleet, based in Bahrain.

According to an Israeli website, Gantz’s visit to Bahrain aims to “establish a seaport in Bahrain, with the purpose of exploiting or using it as a base for the Israeli navy against Iran, with US mediation and Bahraini approval.”

Bahrain and the UAE jointly announced the normalization of their relations with “Israel” in mid-September 2020.

