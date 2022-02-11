Hezbollah Air Defenses Restricting Movement of Israeli Military Drones, Warplanes over Lebanon: Zionist Circles

Posted on by martyrashrakat

In light of the remarks made by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s remarks about the activation of the Resistance air defense systems, the Zionist circles considered that the Israeli aerial movement over Lebanon has been restricted.

The Zionist analysts expressed astonishment at Sayyed Nasrallah’s statements pertaining the excellent efficiency of Hezbollah air defense systems, considering that they identify the features of the upcoming stage with respect to the Israeli aerial movement over Lebanon.

During a televised interview, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Islamic Resistance has activated its defense systems since two Israeli drones were downed over the southern suburb of Beirut.

The Zionist circles concentrated on Sayyed Nasrallah’s belittlement of the Israeli capability of implementing its threats, highlighting his eminence’s assertion that Hezbollah deals with the Zionist intimidation seriously.

The Israeli media highlighted also Sayyed Nasrallah’s questioning of the Zionist ability to strike Iran and his eminence’s affirmation that the United States does not take a military attack on Iran into its considerations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

