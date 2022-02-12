Melenchon: Washington has decided to annex Ukraine to NATO

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 12, 2022

By Al Mayadeen

The French presidential candidate asserts that NATO is the real aggressor in the Ukraine crisis, and not Russia.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a socialist presidential candidate for France (AFP)

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a French presidential candidate, argued that NATO, not Russia, is responsible for the current tensions in Europe.

Melenchon, in addition to another top-tier candidate, expressed worries about NATO’s recent behavior in the region, particularly against the Ukrainian backdrop. Melenchon is the founder of the democratic socialist party, La France Insoumise.

The candidate, on a televised interview on France 2, was asked who he thinks is the real aggressor in the current crisis. Ultimately, Melenchon answered, “NATO, without a doubt.”

“The United States of America has decided to annex Ukraine to NATO, and Russia feels humiliated, threatened, aggressed,” the politician said. “In the crisis situation that has developed, the United States cannot decide who to consider its main adversary – China or Russia…So what do they do? They want Ukraine to be pulled into NATO. We the French have no interest [in such plans], we don’t care about that,” he said.

He explains that Russia has been accused of aggression just for the reason that it has been moving its troops within Russian territory. However, NATO placed missiles and defense systems in Poland – that is a genuine threat to Moscow, if it were to consider it one, and rightfully.

However, Melenchon explains that he does not intend to defend Russia, and that if he were to preside over France, he’d orient the country towards a more non-aligned stance. The candidate expressed resentment towards France’s blind following of Washington.

“I am not here to defend Russia. We are living in a time of a balance of power. France’s position, if I am to preside over it, is non-alignment,” Melenchon said. “France’s interest is not to be aligned and therefore not to repeat like parrots the propaganda of the United States of America.”

Melenchon promised that he would sign on guarantees that no French forces, through NATO, will be deployed to Ukraine.

France will be carrying out its elections on April 10, with a second round due on April 24.

Macron expects de-escalation in Ukraine after ‘success of Moscow meetings’

According to the French President on Tuesday, progress has been made regarding security and stability in the region following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Monday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Moscow to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and the issue of security guarantees.

In addition, Macron met with the Ukrainian President on Tuesday. In a press conference in Kyiv, he expressed that meetings with both presidents “made it possible to make progress in building stability and security in the region,” divulging that he expects a de-escalation in Ukraine after the Russian President assured him an escalation is not on the table.

