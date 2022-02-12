Millions of Iranians celebrate anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 10, 2022

Iranians celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution with massive rallies

On the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi confirms that his country is continuing its balanced relations with the countries of the region.

Iranians celebrate the anniversary of Islamic Revolution.

Millions commemorate the victory of the Islamic Revolution

Today, Iranians commemorated the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, taking into account health recommendations to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Marches by cars and motorbikes took place in most provincial centers, including the Iranian capital, Tehran.



📽 تزامنا مع ذكرى انتصار الثورة الإسلامية، مسيرة السيارات في مدينة گرگان شمال ايران.



🌹 ذكرى انتصار #الثورة_الإسلامية pic.twitter.com/evYToUOlPw— Ali (@Ali10551855) February 11, 2022

The Iranian paratroopers witnessed air shows, balloons, and colored papers were thrown from the Azadi Tower, in addition to helicopters dropping flowers on the marching parade.

أجواء ساحة #ازادي (شارع التحریر) في ذكرى انتصار الثورة الإسلامية في العاصمة #طهران pic.twitter.com/pX4xADPQQy— hassan roustami (@hassanrastagar) February 11, 2022

About 200 foreign correspondents and photographers and more than 6000 Iranian correspondents and photographers covered the celebration ceremonies across the country, according to the IRNA news agency.

The Iranian people across the country chanted “God is great” last night, and the country’s sky was decorated with fireworks to commemorate the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Islamic Revolution echoes ‘freedom, morality, rationality and justice’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaking during a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 10, 2022.(Reuters)

“We pin hope on our people. We never pin hope on either New York or Vienna,” said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

On the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Raisi said that “In our foreign policy, we seek balanced relations with the world and attach special importance to neighboring countries.”

The president emphasized that February 11th is a message of hope for the Iranian people and all the oppressed of the world, and it is “a day of God,” noting that “what the Islamic Revolution is echoing is ‘freedom, morality, rationality and justice’ and these slogans are still alive.”

He added that the victory of the revolution “that the victory of the Islamic Revolution was a bombshell of light”.

The Iranian president expressed his hope to achieve economic as well as political independence, stressing that his country will take colossal and giant steps in the field of economic independence.

Raisi stressed that the country’s development depends on national unity, and “we are working to overcome the social obstacles that the Iranian people are suffering from.”

Raisi considered that “the Islamic Revolution has its roots in people’s support because grassroots are those who formed it and they continue nurturing its path”, adding that the Islamic Revolution cannot accept corruption and oppression and that the revolution has witnessed several phases and overcome different conspiracies by the enemies.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran | Tagged: Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran Islamic Revolution, Vienna nuclear talks |