A Palestinian forced by the occupation to demolish his house in the occupied city of Tamra

Saturday, 12 February 2022 10:12
Occupied Al-Quds, (ST) – On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces forced a Palestinian to demolish his house in the city of Tamra in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.
Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forced the Palestinian to demolish his house, leading to the displacement of his family.
Last Sunday, the occupation forces demolished a Palestinian house in the city of Lod in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.
Yesterday, the city of Haifa witnessed a massive demonstration denouncing the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Palestinians and its attempts to displace them and seize their lands.
Raghda Sawas
