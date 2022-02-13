A Palestinian forced by the occupation to demolish his house in the occupied city of Tamra

Posted on February 13, 2022 by worldpeacewithjustice

Saturday, 12 February 2022 10:12 

Syriatimes

Occupied Al-Quds, (ST) – On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces forced a Palestinian to demolish his house in the city of Tamra in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forced the Palestinian to demolish his house, leading to the displacement of his family.

 Last Sunday, the occupation forces demolished a Palestinian house in the city of Lod in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

Yesterday, the city of Haifa witnessed a massive demonstration denouncing the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Palestinians and its attempts to displace them and seize their lands.

Raghda Sawas

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: