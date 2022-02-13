Imad Mughniyeh, the Visionary Leader: Hezbollah Existence Can Never Be Obliterated

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 12, 2022

On the 14th martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah military commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Al-Manar TV Channel disclosed a footage the showed the martyr speaking on the existential strength of Hezbollah.

Reflecting the character of a visionary leader, Hajj Rudwan said that Hezbollah existence can never be obliterated because it is deeply-rooted in the Lebanese society.

The martyr added that several generations have been raised in accordance with the values of the Islamic resistance, which makes it so hard to eradicate Hezbollah existence.

Hajj Rudwan indicated that the existence of Hezbollah social incubation does not only rely on the resistance military role, but that it is related factual presence of this social segment.

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh also cited the important role of the martyrs and their families, adding that all the local and foreign sides are obliged to take into their consideration the existence of Hezbollah.

On February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents after a long journey of military victories over the Zionist enemy.

