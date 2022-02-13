Israeli settlers storm Sheikh Jarrah and attack Palestinians مستوطنون يقتحمون حيّ الشيخ جراح ويعتدون على منازل الفلسطينيين

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Sunday February 13 2022

source al mayadeen net

by al mayadeen net

Israelis attack the Salem family home, threatening to set it on fire.

Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood at the dawn of the morning, 13 February, 2022.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians gathered near the Salem family house today at dawn, which is threatened with eviction from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, occupied Al-Quds.

According to Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent, the settlers attacked the Palestinian homes and vehicles with stones, and pepper-sprayed the neighborhood’s residents right by the Salem home, west of the neighborhood.

| لحظة هجوم المستوطنين على الشيخ جراح فجر اليوم، وتحطيم زجاج المركبات، وإصابة مدير مركز معلومات وادي حلوة جواد صيام #جيش_فلسطين_الالكتروني pic.twitter.com/tKGwu1241I — MAJHOOL (@MAJHOOL33251512) February 13, 2022

Israeli settlers also attacked the neighbors within the vicinities. Fatima Salem, a resident, joined and supported other neighborhood residents who were worried that the settlers would set Salem’s house on fire.

In response to the settlers’ attacks, a run-over operation was conducted, injuring a settler in the neighborhood.

Hamas warned the occupation of “the dire consequences of their impingement,” which the movement described as playing in minefields bound to explode in the face of occupation.

Hamas spokesman in Al-Quds Muhammad Hamada said that the settlers’ attacks on the people in the dead of the night, which were led by Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir, are a blatant aggression against the residents. He said that the settlers are playing with fire in Al-Quds, a place where the entirety of Palestine is ignited for with everything it possesses.

Hamada called on the Palestinian people, especially in Al-Quds, to mobilize in “support and relief our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.” He urged all Palestinians to turn the cities and villages of the West Bank and Al-Quds into “fields of confrontation against the brutal occupation and its cowardly settlers.”

In turn, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine stressed that what the occupation and settlers “are doing against our people in Al-Quds and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is a brutal attack that cannot be tolerated.”

The movement declared that the “Israeli enemy bears full responsibility for the continued attacks on our people in Sheikh Jarrah and their property, and must bear the consequences of that.”

الأحد 13شباط 2022

المصدر: الميادين نت

مستوطنون يعتدون على الفلسطينيين الذين تجمّعوا قرب منزل عائلة سالم المهدّد بالإخلاء في حيّ الشيخ جراح في القدس المحتلة.

صورة من حي الشيخ جراح فجر اليوم

أفادت مراسلة الميادين، فجر اليوم الأحد، باعتداء المستوطنين على الأهالي الفلسطينيين الذين تجمّعوا قرب منزل عائلة سالم المهدّد بالإخلاء في حيّ الشيخ جرّاح في القدس المحتلة.

وأوضحت مراسلتنا أنّ المستوطنين ألقوا الحجارة باتجاه البيوت والمركبات الفلسطينية، ورشوا غاز الفلفل باتجاه أهالي الحيّ قرب منزل عائلة سالم في الجهة الغربية من حيّ الشيخ جرّاح.

#شاهد .. آثار التخريب الذي نجم عن هجوم المستوطنين على الشيخ جراح فجر اليوم، وتحطيم زجاج المركبات . pic.twitter.com/FtbBYkESlc — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 13, 2022

وناشدت فاطمة سالم المقدسيين للحضور ومساندتهم، عقب مهاجمة المستوطنين للمتواجدين حول منزل عائلتها، معربةً عن قلقها من أن يقدم المستوطنون على إحراق دارها.

#خطير.. "إحنا خايفين يحرقونا جوا الدار .. بنناشد الأحرار والشرفاء يتواجدوا معنا الآن" .. فاطمة سالم تناشد المقدسيين للحضور ومساندتهم عقب مهاجمة المستوطنين للمتواجدين حول منزل عائلة سالم بحي الشيخ جراح ".

#SaveSheikhJarrah #EndIsraeliApartheid pic.twitter.com/tQp8fECkSe — Samar Mohammad 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@samarmoh1177) February 13, 2022

ورداّ على اعتداءات المستوطنين، نُفّذت عملية دهس أدّت إلى إصابة مستوطن بجروح في حي الشيخ جراح.

من جهتها، حذّرت حركة “حماس” الاحتلال من “مغبّة الاستمرار في هذا التغوّل”، الذي وصفته الحركة بأنّه بمثابة “عبث في صواعق التفجير التي لن تنفجر إلا في وجه الاحتلال”.

وقال الناطق باسم “حماس” في مدينة القدس، محمد حمادة، إنّ “هجوم قطعان المستوطنين يسوقهم المدعو بن غفير على أهلنا في حيّ الشيخ جرّاح في جنح الليل، هو عدوان سافر ولعب بالنار في القدس، التي تشتعل من أجلها كل فلسطين نصرةً بكل ما تملك”.

ودعا حمادة أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني، وخاصةً في القدس، إلى النفير لـ”نصرة وغوث أهلنا في حيّ الشيخ جرّاح”، حاثاً على تحويل مدن وقرى الضفة والقدس إلى “ميدان مواجهة مع الاحتلال الغاشم ومستوطنيه الجبناء”.

بدورها، أكّدت “حركة المجاهدين الفلسطينيين” أنّ ما يفعله الاحتلال والمستوطنون “بحق أهلنا في القدس وحيّ الشيخ جراح اعتداءٌ غاشمٌ لا يمكن السكوت عليه”.

وصرّحت الحركة بأنّ “العدو الصهيوني يتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار الاعتداءات على أهلنا في الشيخ جراح وممتلكاتهم، وعليه تحمّل تبعات ذلك”.

