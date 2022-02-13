Sheikh Jarrah: IOF assault steadfast Sheikh Jarrah residents

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Net Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Al Mayadeen correspondent confirms that the occupation is trying to isolate the home of the Salem family, which is threatened with eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and points out that the Israeli occupation is preventing journalists from moving freely in that area.

The residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood said that they will continue to raise the Palestinian flag that represents them.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported Sunday afternoon that extreme tension is still dominating in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds following continued aggression from the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians living there.

Our correspondent from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood added that “the occupation forces are firing stun grenades at those standing in solidarity with the Salem family,” stressing that they are “trying to isolate the home of the Salem family, which is threatened with eviction.”

She pointed out that the occupation forces “set up iron barriers to isolate the home of the Salem family,” noting that “they prevent journalists from moving freely in that area.”

Al Mayadeen correspondent from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood said that hundreds of the neighborhood residents are threatened with displacement to favor of Israeli settlement associations

The residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood also confirmed to Al Mayadeen that they are determined to defend their land despite the attacks of the occupation and its settlers, saying, “We will stay here despite the attacks of the occupation and its settlers, and we will live in tents if they manage to forcefully displace us.”

رفع علم فلسطين في حي الشيخ جراح تزامناً مع اعتداءات المستوطنين وقوات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/LtThA69rLs — موقع Now Lebanon 🇱🇧 (@NowLebanon3) February 13, 2022

Hamas: Israeli Regime, Settlers Playing with Fire after Flashpoint al-Quds Neighborhood Attacked

The residents added, “We will not give up any inch of our land, and we will not give the occupation anything,” stressing that they will continue to raise “the Palestinian flag that represents us and means everything to us.”

Sheikh Jarrah family: We won’t leave our home

The Salem family living in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied al-Quds has confirmed to Al Mayadeen that earlier today, Sunday, they have been attacked by the Israeli settlers who want to expel them from the home they have been living in for 74 years.

The family added that “we do not know what tomorrow will bring in the absence of an alternative, and we will not leave even if they attack us,” adding that “the occupation claims that our house belongs to the settlers and they threatened with a court decision to expel us.”

On another note, the Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the settlers have called for a gathering today, in the evening time, in front of the Salem family, amid “a rising tension in the neighborhood with expectations that the occupation and settlers will escalate their attacks.”

The correspondent confirmed that the occupation is attacking the Palestinian protestors who object to the settlers’ provocations in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood” adding that “the occupation is attacking the Palestinians by beating them and launching sound bombs toward them.”

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians gathered near the Salem family house today at dawn, which is threatened with eviction from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, occupied Al-Quds.

According to Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent, the settlers attacked the Palestinian homes and vehicles with stones and pepper-sprayed the neighborhood’s residents right by the Salem home, west of the neighborhood.

To be Continued…

February 13, 2022

Hamas issued a strongly-worded message of warning to the Israeli regime and its illegal settlers after the latter renewed their attacks on Palestinians in a flashpoint neighborhood of the occupied East of al-Quds.

Muhammad Hamadeh, the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement’s spokesman in al-Quds, said the attack “amounts to a clear violation and is playing with fire”.

He made the remarks on Sunday after Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli regime’s forces and the settlers had attacked al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood overnight, injuring an elderly Palestinian.

The Hamas spokesman added, “We warn the occupation (regime of Israel) of the consequences of continuing these attacks, which are similar to playing with explosives that will only explode in their own face.”

He called on Palestinian people across the entire occupied territories, especially the holy city of al-Quds, to “mobilize” in support of their fellow countrymen in the face of the “savage occupiers” and “cowardly settlers.”

According to later reports, the settlers’ attack was followed by an alleged “car ramming” incident staged by Palestinians, which injured an Israeli settler.

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by the Israeli police on the Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in favor of hardline Israeli settler groups.

Since Israel seized East al-Quds in a 1967 war, Israeli settler organizations have claimed ownership of land in Sheikh Jarrah and have filed multiple lawsuits to evict Palestinians from the area.

This is while, most of the international community considers the Israeli settlement structures to be illegal under the international law due to their construction on occupied territory.

Source: Tasnim News Agency

