Palestinian teen martyred, houses demolished by IOF in Jenin

February 14, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Jenin mourns the Palestinian youth Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, who was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in a massive march against the occupation’s arbitrary measures.

Funeral procession of martyr Mohammad Akram Abu Salah

A Palestinian teen was killed and ten others were wounded, at dawn today, Monday, by the Israeli occupation forces’ bullets as they stormed Silat Al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin, accompanied by dozens of military vehicles with the aim of demolishing houses. The Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian citizens who gathered to confront them defending their town.

عاجل| وزارة الصحة: "استشهــاد الشاب محمد أكرم طاهر أبو صلاح (17 عاما) من بلدة اليامون، متأثرا بجراحه التي أصيب بها خلال المواجهات في بلدة السيلة الحارثية بجنين". pic.twitter.com/7pSTa42ZvS — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 13, 2022

Hundreds of people took part in the funeral procession of the Palestinian martyr Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, 17, in Jenin, during which the participants affirmed that they will continue to defend their hometown against the oppression of the Israeli occupation.

شاهد مسيرة حاشدة في مدينة جنين لتشييع جثمان الشهيد محمد أكرم أبو صلاح الذي ارتقى فجر اليوم في المواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال في السيلة الحارثية. pic.twitter.com/VhUYn99YPM — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) February 14, 2022

Confrontations broke out between dozens of young Palestinians and the occupation forces, who fired massive sound bombs and tear gas, causing a number of civilians to suffocate.

In its turn, the Red Crescent confirmed that its crews dealt with 3 serious injuries, one of which was in the head and in a very critical condition.

نحنا الثورة والغضب ✌️🔥



المواجهات بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال ببلدة السيلة الحارثية غرب محافظة #جنين..#جنين_تقاوم pic.twitter.com/YLZDWNOuBh — معتز أبوريدة_غزة 𓂆 🇵🇸 حساب جديد (@Palestine_Gaz) February 14, 2022

The director of the emergency care in Jenin, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, said the occupation forces even prevented ambulances from entering the town to treat and transport the injured.

IOF blow up the house of prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat in Jenin

The occupation forces blew up the house of prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat in the town, and two Israeli occupation soldiers were injured as the walls they themselves demolished fell on them during the demolition process.

#شاهد…. لحظة تفجير منزل الأسير محمود جرادات ببلدة السيلة الحارثية غرب جنين. pic.twitter.com/N3hXH6pHX9 — صوت الأقصى – عاجل (@Alaqsavoice_Brk) February 14, 2022

The daughter of prisoner Jradat, Mayar, said in a message after the demolition of her house that this will not affect the resolve to confront the occupation, adding: “We will not kneel, and whenever they demolish [our houses], we will build them again.”

"مش رح نركع.. إنت فخرنا يا بابا".. ابنة الأسير محمود جرادات تتحدث عن هدم منزلهم في بلدة السيلة الحارثية غرب جنين فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/UeOZm824EL — فلسطين (@Palestine_ar) February 14, 2022

صور| مراسل "قدس": إبنة الأسير محمود جرادات تتفقد منزلها الذي فجّره الاحتــلال الليلة في السيلة الحارثية بجنين. pic.twitter.com/80CeHpQcUL — شبكة قدس | الأسرى (@asranews) February 14, 2022

Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem commented on the demolition of Jaradat’s home, describing it as “a racist crime, terrorist behavior, and flagrant violation of all humanitarian laws.”

Qassem explained in a tweet that “the repetition of this crime confirms the impotence of the occupation in the face of our people’s rising resistance in the West Bank,” noting that “all experiences have proven the catastrophic failure of this policy, and our people’s ability to sacrifice will not be broken by these crimes.”

For its part, the Ahrar Movement declared that “the occupation’s demolition of citizens’ homes is a failed policy that reflects its inability to undermine the will of our people and its revolutionaries who are rising up with their heroic operations to curb the aggression of the occupation.”

In response to the targeting of civilians in the town, the Jenin Brigade announced that it had managed to target and directly hit a concentration of Israeli occupation soldiers in an operation it called “The Mighty Jenin.”

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported Sunday afternoon that extreme tension is still dominating in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds following continued aggression from the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians living there.

Our correspondent from Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood added that “the occupation forces are firing stun grenades at those standing in solidarity with the Salem family,” stressing that they are “trying to isolate the home of the Salem family, which is threatened with forced expulsion.”

#AlMayadeen correspondent from #SheikhJarrah: The Israeli occupation forces are trying to isolate the home of the Salem family facing the threat of forced eviction.#Palestine#SaveSheikhJarrah #Palestinewillbefree https://t.co/zFfTpGOY58 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 13, 2022

She also pointed out that the occupation forces “set up iron barriers to isolate the home of the Salem family,” noting that “they prevent journalists from moving freely in that area.”

February 14, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers stormed the home of political detainee Mahmoud Ghaleb Jaradat in the town of Silat al-Harithiya in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday evening and started preparing to detonate it.

Hours into the invasion, the Zionist regime’s so-called Combat Engineering Corps wired and detonated the Jaradat’s home at dawn before the army withdrew from the town.

The ‘Israeli’ assault led to violent confrontations with Palestinians, in which one of them was martyred, while 20 others sustained injuries from ‘Israeli’ gunfire during the occupation forces’ military raid into Silat al-Harithiya.

Martyr Mohammad Akram Abu Salah

The Ministry of Health identified the martyr as Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, 17, from the village of al-Yamoun.

The director of the ambulance in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, stated that the Zionist forces prevented ambulances from entering the town to treat and transport the injured, while WAFA correspondent reported that the continuous confrontations with the occupation forces also led to dozens of tear gas infections.

