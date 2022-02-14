Saudi Warplanes Bomb, Destroy Telecommunications Facility in Yemen’s Capital

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 14 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes destroyed the building that housed the Yemen International Telecommunications Co [TeleYemen] in the capital Sanaa less than three weeks after the internet and international telecommunications were cut off across the impoverished country due to similar air raids.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported that the Saudi warolanes launched two airstrikes against the building that lies in al-Thawra district at 2:00 am local time on Monday, completely destroying it, and inflicting heavy damage on the nearby building.

The attack comes as the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen frequently targets the country’s infrastructure.

Late in January, the Saudi warplanes targeted a telecommunications building in the city of al-Hudaydah, causing the cutoff of internet and international telecommunications in Yemen for several days.

In this respect, Yemen’s Supreme Political Council stressed that the targeting of telecommunications networks is aimed to “commit more crimes away from the media coverage.”

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the chief negotiator of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, stated that the member countries of the Saudi-led coalition have no option but to incline towards peace after eight years of aggression has failed to reach its goals.

On the threshold of the eighth year, they should realize that there is no choice but to incline towards peace, Abdul Salam underscored.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies – including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] – launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The war was launched to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall fugitive president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The war, accompanied by a tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, but has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.

