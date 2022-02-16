Posted on by fada1

February 15, 2022

Machine translation from this source:

Tu-22M3 and MiG-31 K with Dagger missiles were transferred to Syria to participate in exercises of the Russian Navy

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the crews of the VKS performed a flight from the points of deployment, having overcome more than 1.5 thousand km.

MOSCOW, February 15. /tass/. Tu-22M3 and MiG-31K long-range aircraft with Dagger missiles have been transferred to the Khmeimim airbase in Syria to participate in naval exercises of the Navy in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

“The Tu-22M3 and MiG-31K long-range aircraft with the Dagger aviation complex have been relocated to the Khmeimim airfield (SAR) to participate in the naval exercise of the Navy’s inter-fleet grouping in the eastern Mediterranean. The crews of the Russian Air Force performed a flight from the points of deployment, having overcome more than 1.5 thousand km. During the exercise, long-range aviation pilots will have to perform tasks according to their intended purpose,” the ministry said.

As previously reported in the press service of the 6th fleet of the US Navy, from 6 to 7 February 2022, three aircraft carrier strike groups of NATO countries met in the Mediterranean Sea at once. A group of US Navy ships was led by the aircraft carrier Harry Truman, the French fleet was led by the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, and the Italian Navy was represented by the aircraft carrier Conte di Cavour. The combined squadron included a large number of ships and support vessels, as well as naval aviation groups.

