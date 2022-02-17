Economic TYRANNY: Canada can freeze your bank account…over your social media postings

Posted on by fada1

February 16, 2022

Eva Bartlett

“They triggered the Canadian Emergency Measures Act to eliminate protests.

This is going to target individual citizens in Canada & their bank accounts.

They’ve authorized the banks, financial institutions & insurance carriers to suspend the accounts of Canadian citizens, based on their social media postings.

If they don’t like what you’re saying, the banks can shut down your account.

Anyone in Canada who supports or furthers the Freedom Convoy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other social media platform is a target to have their bank accounts frozen & insurance policies nullified.

Not only are people subject to get their bank accounts frozen, but the decision to freeze the accounts is entirely up to the reviewer, and the reviewer is protected by the government from civil liability for their decision.

So, if someone in the bank looks & says, ‘I don’t like the way this person is speaking, I don’t like their political view, I don’t like the way they’re helping or supporting the people who are protesting because they want their freedom back.’ They’re protected, and they can just shut you down.

So, a banking employee who does not like the politics of a customer, as revealed by a review of their social media postings, and merely suspects the account holder of supporting or furthering their actions, can–without any liability–block the bank accounts of any customer or account holder. And they do not need to provide an explanation.

This is economic tyranny.”

From: The X22 Report

*Related: Remarks by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance regarding the Emergencies Act https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2022/02/remarks-by-the-deputy-prime-minister-and-minister-of-finance-regarding-the-emergencies-act.html

