Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 10 – 16 February 202

February 17, 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Two Palestinian Civilians, including child, killed, 22 others wounded, including 3 children, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics, by Israeli occupation forces’ (IOF) fire in the West Bank.

11 February: 10 Palestinians, including 2 children and paramedic, sustained rubber-bullet wounds in an IOF attack on the weekly protest against settlement activity in Qaddoum village, Qalqiliya. 3 Palestinians sustained wounds, including a child and a female journalist who sustained sound bomb wounds, in IOF’s suppression of a peaceful protest in Bita village against the establishment of “Evytar” settlement outpost in Nablus.

On 12 February, a Palestinian was wounded in the suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest against settlement activity in Qalqiliya.

13 February: Palestinian child was killed, and 6 others were wounded, including a child, During IOF raid into Silat al-Harithiya village, western Jenin, and demolition of a prisoner’s house as Part of IOF collective punishment policy. More information available here. 2 Palestinians, including a paramedic and a journalist, sustained rubber bullet wounds while others sustained bruises and suffocated during IOF protection of a group of settlers, who conducted widescale attacks and seized a plot of land in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. More information available here.



14 February, IOF attacks continued in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied east Jerusalem. As a result, a photojournalist sustained wounds and bruises after being hit with batons while 2 brothers were arrested.

15 February in a new crime of excessive use of force, Palestinian civilian was killed in Ramallah, West Bank, during IOF suppression of a peaceful protest against IOF violations. More details available here. 17 students suffocated after IOF heavily fired teargas canisters in al-Quds University Campus in Abu Dis, northern occupied East Jerusalem, during clashes near the annexation wall adjacent to the University.

7 shootings and uses of teargas canisters were recorded in IOF incursions in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, causing several cases of suffocation due to teargas inhalation among civilians.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 5 times at agricultural lands in access restricted areas, eastern Gaza, mostly in eastern Central Gaza Strip. Also, four IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats mostly off the northern, southern, and western Gaza shores. Neither casualties nor damage was reported.

”

So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 7 Palestinians, including a child, and wounded 69 others, including 11 children, 2 paramedics and 6 journalists, all in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

This week, IOF demolished 6 houses, displacing 4 families of 23 indviduals, including 15 children and 4 women. IOF also demolished 4 civilian objects and razed 85 agricultural dunums and 500-meter street in the West Bank:

On 11 February, a Palestinian was forced to self-demolish his house, east of occupied East Jerusalem, where an elderly man lived with his wife.

On 13 February, a Palestinian was forced to self-demolish a 2-storey house in Sour Baher village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, displacing 2 families of 13 individuals, including 9 children; a 120-sqm auto repair garage and a 500-meter paved road in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, northeast of Nablus, were demolished; a 200-sqm under-construction house was demolished in al-Bireh, northern Ramallah, under the pretext of unlicensed construction; 70 dunums were razed from the lands between Biddya and Kafr al-Deek, western Salfit; an under-construction dwelling housing a family of 8, including 6 children, was demolished, a gate, 40 seedlings and a water wall were levelled and a tinplate-roofed storehouse built of concrete was self-demolished pursuant to an IOF demolition decision in Beit Ummar village; and a 220-sqm agricultural hut was self-demolished in Halhoul, northern Hebron, pursuant to an IOF demolition decision.

On 14 February, 15 dunums planted with vegetables were levelled during IOF incursion into eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip; and a commercial barrack was demolished in Beit Hanina, northern occupied East Jerusalem.

”

Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 25 families homeless, a total of 151 persons, including 27 women and 65 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 33 houses and 3 residential tents. IOF also demolished 14 other civilian objects, and delivered 12 notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 140 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During this week’s incursions, 78 Palestinians were arrested, including 14 children.

”

So far in 2022, IOF conducted 837 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 522 Palestinians were arrested, including 49 children and 6 women.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

This week, 12 settler-attacks were reported in the West Bank, resulting in the uprooting of 375 olive trees. Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood witnessed widescale violence by settlers over the 6 days of this week, particularly in Salem Family house area.

10 February: settlers damaged windows of 3 Palestinian vehicles and showered Palestinians with discriminatory insults in Kafl Haris, northern Salfit, and performed prayers in Islamic shrines “Maqams” in the area.

11 February: settlers cut 30 old olive trees in al-Sawiya village, southeastern Nablus.

12 February: settlers damaged branches of 80 olive trees and seedlings in Sorif village in Hebron.

13 February: Settlers uprooted 215 olive trees and seedlings in Yasouf village, al-Matwi area and Burqin village in Salfit Settlers attacked 5 agricultural rooms and damaged their contents in Kafr al-Deek village, western Salfit.

14 February: settlers threw stones at Palestinian buses and broke windows and punctured wheels of 15 vehicles parked in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem.

16 February: settlers uprooted 50 olive trees in an attack on Kafr al-Deek village, western Salfit.

”

So far this year, settlers carried out 31 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

On 15 February, Khan Younis Municipality said to PCHR fieldworker that Development Projects (Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance) suspended due to IOF banning import of “bitumen” material that is used to create asphalt concrete for the fourth month in a row. Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly update on the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 65 temporary military checkpoints this week and arrested 2 Palestinians at those checkpoints. The majority of the checkpoints were in Hebron (33).

