Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Manufactures Precision-guided Missiles, Drones; ‘Israeli’ Annihilation a Matter of Time

February 17, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Wednesday during a ceremony held by the resistance group marking the anniversary of its Martyr Leaders. The festival was held in the Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb, in parallel with similar gatherings in the villages to which the three martyr leaders belong.

Hezbollah martyred leaders are Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, and Hajj Imad Mughniye, with their respective hometowns as Jibchit, Nabi Chitt, and Tayr Debba.

The resistance leader unveiled that despite all ‘Israeli’ attempts to block Hezbollah’s weapons transfers, the resistance group started transforming its missiles into precision-guided ones, in addition to manufacturing drones that are also “available for those who want to purchase,” according to the resistance leader.

The Hezbollah leader also advised the ‘Israelis’ to leave the land of Palestine, offering them to pay for their tickets to return to where they came from.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated all Muslims and lovers of Imam Ali [AS] on his birth anniversary.

Resolution 1982 and the Birth of Resistance

His Eminence then started to explain the motto of the occasion: Resolution 1982, which when summing the years that have passed on the martyrdoms of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, 38, 30, and 14 years respectively, equal 82 years. 1982 is also the same year Hezbollah started its action as a resistance movement. “It was the year of deciding the birth and the launching of Hezbollah, and the progress that is lasting until this day. The blood of our martyrs has blessed this path and granted it all what it has today,” Sayyed Nasrallah underscored.

The Hezbollah leader further referred to resistance as an ideology, culture, and civilization in the region that existed before the 1982 invasion. “There had previously been Lebanese factions and parties that believed in resistance, among them was Sayyed Abdul Hussein Sharafeddine and Sayyed Musa Sadr.”

What was significant about the 1982 invasion, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say, is that it represented the biggest threat and challenge to Lebanon and its people, and the entire region. “Lebanon was facing the danger of sovereignty, belonging to ‘Israel’, and the change of its identity, yet the Resistance was the side that preserved Lebanon’s identity with blood and jihad [fighting]; and will keep doing so.”

In terms of official dates, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the Islamic Resistance was born in 1982 to cooperate with the truly sovereign people to preserve Lebanon’s identity.

His Eminence then highlighted the roles of martyred leaders in this path respectively, “Sheikh Ragheb Harb’s rejection of shaking hands with the ‘Israeli’ and recognizing it was a banner for our launching. Then martyr leader Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi became the “combatant Sayyed” after the 1982 invasion. The foundation of the resistance began with Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi and turned to a growing, strong, and organized entity whose Sayyed Abbas was its constant. Then, martyr leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh was the act of resistance, its battlefield, its victory, he was the changer the equations, and the smasher of the enemy.”

“With martyr leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah witnessed the smart, innovative, military, and security, as well as the qualitative and quantitative development of the resistance, which contributed to achieving victories,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say.

Reiterating that the Resistance follows the footsteps of the martyr leaders to face the enemy’s greed, Sayyed Nasrallah praised it as a defender of Lebanon and a supporter of Palestine. “The Resistance will keep its pledge despite all conspiracies and lobbying.”

The ‘Israeli’ Annihilation

Elsewhere in his speech, Hezbollah’s secretary general underscored the resistance movements firm believe in the annihilation of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, stating that although some in Lebanon and the region think that the future belongs to ‘Israel’, and that’s why they normalize ties with it; however, the resistance movements in the region, including Hezbollah, believe that this occupying entity is temporary and declining.

“The descending curve of the occupation has started since 1985 when the Resistance forced ‘Israel’ to withdraw to the so-called “security belt”. The curve of the occupation declined thanks to the achievements of the Resistance and its victories in Palestine and Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, citing senior ‘Israeli’ analysts and leaders who admit that ‘Israel’ is declining and its elimination is a matter of time.

“We are in front of an entity which is in crisis, declining, and so is its army. The ‘Israelis’ themselves emphasized that ‘Israel’ is in front of three threats, one of which is its social crisis,” His Eminence also said.

Sayyed Nasrallah further explained that Hezbollah is concerned with following the enemy’s entity on a daily basis; “this entity won’t survive since it is artificial and its fate is related to the fate of its army.”

Back to the countries that normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ regime and sends it its cash, Sayyed Nasrallah referred to them as serving this entity and attempting to bring it to life again, while the desire of the ‘Israelis’ themselves in joining the fight is declining and so is the trust in the Zionist army.

The Hezbollah leader urged ‘Israeli’ settlers to leave the Palestinian lands and voiced Hezbollah’s readiness to pay the expenses of their tickets to return to where they belong.

Lashing out at those normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ regime, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that they were requested to do so to help the occupation entity solve its crises.

Meanwhile, his eminence urged the Palestinian people to remain steadfast as the horizon for their liberation, which is represented by the resistance, is their sole way.

‘Israel’ always Deterred

Highlighting the the ‘Israeli’ enemy is deterred thanks to the resistance and the equation of its strength in face of the enemy’s weakness, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that the resistance will continue building up its power and monitoring the enemy regardless of all the campaigns launched against it.

“All campaigns against the resistance “are nonsense” and our resistance is in continuous confrontation with the enemy. The enemy is attempting to carry out “a battle between the wars” to deal the resistance a blow as it does in Syria. The enemy, through its attacks on Syria, attempts to prevent Hezbollah from receiving the qualitative weapons,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, mocking the enemy’s attempts which made Hezbollah turn the threat into an opportunity.

Thanks to this challenge, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that Hezbollah has obtained the capability of transforming the thousands of missiles it has into precision-guided missiles.

“Since years Hezbollah has been transforming its missiles into precision-guided missiles,” Sayyed Nasrallah uncovered, then addressed the ‘Israeli’ who is searching for them by saying: “Search as much as you want and we are waiting for you!”

Sayyed Nasrallah further cautioned the enemy that when it dares to carry out an offensive to search for Hezbollah’s missiles, we might be facing a second “Ansariya Operation”.

The resistance leader further announced that Hezbollah also started in the past years to manufacture drones, telling those who want to purchase some that “They are welcome!”

Sayyed Nasrallah then praised the youths in the resistance who can keep themselves updated with all the advancements: “Hezbollah is ready for every new development in its military industry.”

His Eminence also explained that the occupation regime is recruiting agents in Lebanon to compensate for the absence of its drones in our airspace, then reiterated that the capabilities and the structure of the resistance is in continuous development and the past Summer was one of Hezbollah’s biggest training seasons.

Lebanese Parliamentary Elections

The Hezbollah leader said it time and again that the resistance group supports holding the Lebanese parliamentary elections on time, and criticized those who are accusing Hezbollah of delaying the elections, telling them that they seem to be the ones who really want this delay.

“Hezbollah supports holding the parliamentary elections on time, and considers those election very critical,” Sayyed Nasrallah said as he announced Hezbollah’s official slogan for the parliamentary race as: “We’ll Continue Defending and Building [our country].”

The Hezbollah leader laid emphasis on the pledge to remain defending the nation and building it. “We will keep defending and building our country through the golden equation of Army, People, and Resistance, and we insist on the Lebanese Army’s role.”

People that Protect the Resistance

Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the people of resistance who have always been backing it in face of the all the attacks and attempts to lobby against Hezbollah.

“Hadn’t the resistance relied on an embracing environment, it won’t be able to defend those people, their dignity, present, and future,” His Eminence said, adding that “After failing in their wars, they are attempting to target the people embracing the resistance.”

Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the foes “attempt to lobby against the resistance by economic hardships and luring people to abandon the resistance, yet the paid campaigns will fail since the logic of resistance is stronger and more credible.”

Lebanon to Remain a Nation of Freedoms!

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah blasted the the targeted harassment against some Shia opposition groups from different Arab nations and the selective attempts to ban them from holding conferences and events in Lebanon.

His Eminence affirmed that Hezbollah preserves Lebanon’s identity that is provided by the country’s Constitution, atop of which is the freedom of press and expression.

Lashing out at some in Lebanon who ban the freedom of press and expression, Sayyed Nasrallah criticized their selective ban as well as forbidding and violating what they want.

“In the nation of freedoms, the oppressed Bahraini people have the right to commemorate the anniversary of their revolution. In the nation of freedoms, the Yemeni people have the right to speak up for their martyred children and the injustice they are subjected to!” Sayyed Nasrallah made it clear.

The resistance leader further explained that as Hezbollah preserves the identity of Lebanon as a nation of freedoms, its missiles preserve life in it as well as its borders.

His Eminence then questioned the achievements of those who are attacking the resistance in Lebanon: “What have you done for Lebanon? What have you done with the money you received [as donations]? Where are the $30 billion Mohammad Bin Salman and the US said they have offered to Lebanon?”

Closing his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the people of resistance, assuring them that “Hezbollah will keep preserving the will [of Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi], we defend and build [the nation], we make achievements, and we emerge victorious…”

