Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah affirms in his speech that the Resistance “is following in the footsteps of its martyred leaders against the ambitions of the enemy to protect Lebanon and support Palestine.”

Sayyed Nasrallah: The Resistance is the entity that preserved Lebanon’s identity and sovereignty. Video

A legacy of three leaders to cherish

In a speech on the anniversary of the Hezbollah’s martyred leaders, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “the 1982 invasion constituted an unprecedented danger to Lebanon aimed at confiscating its sovereignty and changing its identity,” noting that the Resistance “is the entity that preserved the Lebanese identity by means of the spilled blood and the course of jihad, and it will continue to do so.”

He added that “the Islamic Resistance was established in 1982 to cooperate with real sovereign entities in the country to preserve its identity,” stressing that the martyred leader Sheikh Ragheb Harb, by refusing to shake hands with the Israeli occupation and recognize it, was the beacon that sparked the launch of our movement.

Sayyed Nasrallah then moved to martyred leader Sayyed Abbass Al-Moussawi and said that he turned from a religious personality into a freedom fighter with the onset of the 1982 invasion. Then the course continued, he said, and was crowned by the leader Imad Moghnieh who manifested the resistance’s action on the ground and its victory, whereby it changed the status quo and crushed the enemy.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah stressed that the Resistance “is following in the footsteps of its martyred leaders against the ambitions of the enemy for the sake of protecting Lebanon and supporting Palestine,” stressing that “the Resistance shall maintain its vows despite all the conspiracies and pressures.”

He added, “There are those in Lebanon and the region who think that the future is linked to Israel and that is why they rush to normalize ties with it,” but they should know that all “the resistance movements in the region, including Hezbollah, believe that this entity is but temporary and is in decline.”

Sayed Nasrallah: The Israeli occupation entity is in decline

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the Israeli occupation has been on a downward path since 1985 when the Resistance forced it to withdraw to the ‘security belt’ and stressed that the occupation has been forced into this situation thanks to the Resistance’s achievements and victories in Palestine and Lebanon.

He pointed out that “the enemy’s top leaders and analysts confirm that indeed Israel is in a state of decline, and its end is just a matter of time,” adding, “We are facing a distressed entity and army heading downward sharply.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the Israelis themselves affirmed that they are facing three threats, including a “social crisis and the disintegration of its [social] fabric.” He considered that the normalizing countries are only serving the Israeli project by providing “Israel” with money in an attempt to resuscitate it.

He also stressed that the Israelis no longer have the desire to fight and their confidence in their army has declined, but their desire to leave has increased.

“We encourage the Israelis to leave Palestine and we are ready to bear the costs of their trip,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah pointed out that some Arab countries were asked to normalize ties with “Israel” in order to help the occupation entity get out of its crises, noting that the Palestinian people are “expected to be steadfast, because liberation lies in the horizon, and the Resistance is the only way to pursue in that path.”

Sayyed Nasrallah: We started manufacturing drones in Lebanon years ago

Nasrallah considered that the enemy has become impotent by the Resistance thanks to its power and the weakness of the enemy itself, stressing that “the Resistance continues to build its strength and keeps pace with the enemy, regardless of all the ravaging campaigns against it.”

He clarified that all campaigns against the Resistance are but “scattered dust” and “our Resistance is in a continuous confrontation with the enemy,” adding that “the enemy is trying to win a battle among a series of failed wars to target the Resistance, just as it does in Syria.”

Nasrallah pointed out that “the enemy is trying, through its attacks in Syria, to prevent the Resistance’s qualitative weapons from reaching Lebanon,” but they should know that despite all their attempts “the Resistance has acquired the ability to convert thousands of missiles into precision-strike missiles.”

He addressed the Israeli enemy, saying, “We have been converting our missiles into precision missiles for years.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah warned the Israeli occupation that if it dares to launch an operation of any kind in search of the Resistance’s missiles, they will be faced with an operation similar to the “Ansari Operation”.

“We began manufacturing drones in Lebanon, years ago… whoever wants to buy, we are more than ready to sell,” Hezbollah Secretary-general said.

Nasrallah also stressed that “our youth have the ability to keep up with all developments, and we are ready for any developments in our military industry,” noting that “the Resistance decided to activate its air defense system, which has been in place for years, to face the danger of Israeli drones.”

He said, “The Israeli occupation is employing collaborators in Lebanon to compensate for the absence of its drones from our country’s airspace,” stressing that “the Resistance’s capabilities and structure are in a state of continuous development” and pointing out that last summer marked a prominent and major season of military exercises and training.

Sayyed Nasrallah announces Hezbollah’s electoral slogan: “We shall forever protect and build”

Regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Whoever is accusing us of delaying the parliamentary elections in Lebanon seems to be the one who wants this delay,” adding that Hezbollah supports holding the parliamentary elections on time and calling the elections as “fateful”.

In this context, he revealed that Hezbollah’s electoral slogan for the upcoming elections is: “We shall forever protect and build,” addressing those who always try to stand in their way of protection and building, saying, “We shall forever protect and build armed with the golden three; ‘The People, the Army, and the Resistance.'”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Lebanese Army is the basic guarantee for the country’s security, unity, and protection from all dangers.

He considered that the milieu that embraces and upholds the Resistance is a core element in its achievements and missions, and it is an essential part of the golden three, stressing that this milieu is a “strong element and a key factor in making victories, and that is why it is always targeted.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah added that having failed in the wars they waged, now they are trying to target the environment that fosters the Resistance in order to incite people against it and eventually abandon it. He stressed that all the campaigns of those fomenting sedition and offering financial support for a systematic campaign of insults and attacks on the Resistance will fail because the logic of the resistance is stronger and more credible.

Sayyed Nasrallah continued, “They are still trying to coerce the Resistance through economic pressures and offering temptations in exchange for abandoning it.”

Sayyed Nasrallah: We are the entity that protected Lebanon’s identity and sovereignty

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah indicated that certain individuals attempt to prevent freedom of expression in Lebanon, so they prevent and allow expression as per their whims.

He stressed that “in Lebanon, the country of freedom… the oppressed Bahraini people have the right to commemorate the memory of their revolution.”

Nasrallah also considered that “the Yemeni people have the right to speak up about their martyred children and the injustice they are afflicted with,” stressing that “we are the entity that protects Lebanon’s identity and sovereignty, and our missiles are the weapons that protect the people’s living in it and its borders.”

He addressed those who continuously attack the Resistance in Lebanon, asking “What have you accomplished for the country, and what have you done with all the money you received? Where are the $30 billion that Bin Salman and America said they offered to Lebanon?”

Nasrallah ended his speech with a reassuring message to the supporters of the Resistance: “We will keep moving forward, and we are staying… we shall preserve the legacy (of the martyr leaders)… we will protect and build… we will accomplish and come out victorious.”

