Urgent Warning: “Russian” websites are being disconnected! (UPDATED)

Posted on February 17, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

February 17, 2022

Dear friends,

“Russian” websites in/from the LDNR are being disconnected by US IT giants.

The Russian Foreign Ministry seems to be under DDoS attack.

If we come under attack too, then the first quick alternative I recommend is to check the old website, here:

http://vineyardsaker.blogspot.com/

If this one is also disconnected, we have a few other options we cannot discuss now.

If that happens, I will use the following Telegram channel to keep you informed:

https://t.me/The_Saker

Please do NOT post any comments below unless they refer to a possible attack or how to bypass it.  Only PURELY TECHNICAL posts are allowed in the comments section below.

Thank you

Andrei

UPDATE1: so far, https://sputniknews.com/20220217/ukrainian-armed-forces-fire-mortar-shells-grenades-on-4-lpr-localities-1093099627.html is up!

UPDATE2: a reminder for good alternative information sources:

You can get your official Russian info from here:

For the basic facts, go to these websites:

For commentary and analysis, I recommend these two:

