Israeli Military: Drone Crossed from Lebanon, Evaded Iron Dome Interceptors (Updated)

February 18, 2022

Armored Israeli vehicles and 155 mm self-propelled howitzers deployed in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on the border with Lebanon (photo from July 2020 by AFP).

Israeli occupation military said on Friday that a drone has crossed the Israel occupation airspace, noting that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has evaded iron dome interceptors.

Israeli forces “fired Iron Dome interceptor missiles at a small unmanned aircraft that entered the country from Lebanon Friday, as air raid sirens rang out across wide swaths of Israel’s north,” Zionist media quoted the occupation military as saying.

A state of confusion prevailed in the Zionist entity as the Israeli media reported the infiltration of the drone from Lebanon.

Shortly after the incident, the occupation military said that “contact” with the drone had been lost.

Hebrew media reports indicated that the attempts to down it were unsuccessful and that the aircraft had escaped back across the border.

The drone infiltration from Lebanon triggered sirens in settlements throughout the Galilee and the lower Golan Heights, the occupation military said.

Earlier on Thursday, Zionist media also reported another drone infiltration from Lebanon, claiming that Israeli air defense systems managed to down it “using electronic warfare.”

On Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said the Lebanese Resistance movement has been capable of producing UAVs fro a long time, noting that they were available for sale.

“Whoever wants to buy a drone has to submit a request,” Sayyed Nasrallah said joking as he was addressing a ceremony held in memorial of Hezbollah martyred leaders- Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Israeli media

Update:

The Islamic Resistance: The drone “Hassan” toured the targeted area for 40 minutes on a reconnaissance mission along 70 kilometer from the border with occupied Palestine, and returned safely despite the enemy’s attempt to shoot it down

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

A drone flying from Lebanon’s southern border has raised sirens in the Israeli settlements in South Lebanon and Al-Jalil.

Borders between South Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Palestine reported sirens in the settlements near south Lebanon and occupied Al-Jalil.

According to our correspondent, “The occupation is examining the entry of a drone over the settlements, and has also called on the air force to shoot down the drone, which entered from Lebanon and flew over the settlements in Al-Jalil.”

Furthermore, Israeli media reported, quoting the occupation forces, that the drone was lost and was not shot down.

The radio station for the IOF said that an hour after the incident, they are still not sure about whether the drone has fallen or had returned to Lebanon.

“From the initial investigation, it was found that this was a small drone for Hezbollah to collect information,” the media claimed.

Contact with the drone was lost in a matter of minutes after the sirens and the interception system were activated, according to Israeli media.

