Remarks by Ambassador Zhang Jun at the UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine

February 17, 2022

(Source here, emphasis added by me, Andrei)

Mr. President,

I thank you for presiding over today’s meeting. My thanks also go to Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, Special Representative of the OSCE Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen, and Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Ambassador Yaşar Halit Çevik for the briefings. I also listened carefully to the remarks made by Ms. Tetiana Montian.

February 12 this year marked the seventh anniversary of the Minsk agreements. Consideration of the implementation of the Minsk agreements is the subject of this Council meeting. The Minsk agreements is recognized by all as a fundamental and binding political document for the settlement of the Ukraine issue, and was unanimously endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2202. Therefore, it deserves complete and effective implementation by all parties concerned. Regrettably, however, to date, the majority of the agreements’ provisions have yet to be truly implemented. New ceasefire violations have reportedly occurred on the lines of contact. China believes that the effort to resolve the Ukraine issue must after all go back to the starting point, that is, the implementation of the Minsk agreements. We hope that all parties concerned will take a constructive attitude, resolve through dialogue and consultation whatever differences that may arise in the implementation of the agreements, and draw up a roadmap and timetable to implement the Minsk agreements to the letter without delay, so as to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Mr. President,

As to the tensions on the eastern frontier of Ukraine, China believes that in the current context, all parties concerned should let reason prevail, adhere to the general direction of political solution, and refrain from any act that may provoke tensions or hype up the crisis. The parties should fully consider each other’s legitimate security concerns, and show mutual respect, and on such a basis, properly resolve their differences through equal-footed consultations. China supports all efforts conducive to easing the tensions, and notes the recent diplomatic engagement between the Russian Federation with France, Germany and other European countries at the leaders level. A negotiated, balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism will serve as a solid foundation for lasting peace and stability across Europe. We trust that European countries will take decisions with strategic autonomy in line with their own interests. In his most recent public statement, Secretary-General Guterres said there is no alternative to diplomacy and all issues, including the most intractable, can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks. We subscribe to the Secretary-General’s views and support his good offices aimed at reducing tensions.

Mr. President,

Everything happens for a reason. NATO enlargement is an issue that cannot be overlooked when dealing with the current tensions related to the Ukraine. NATO’s continuous expansion in the wake of the Cold War runs counter to the trend of our times, that is to maintain common security. One country’s security cannot be at the expense of the security of others. By the same token, regional security should not rely on muscling up or even expanding military blocs. This applies as much to the European region as to other regions of the world. There is one country that refuses to renounce the Cold War mentality. It says one thing and does another, in order to seek absolute military superiority. It has been ganging up in the Asia Pacific region, creating trilateral and quadrilateral small cliques, and bent on provoking confrontation. What it is doing will only throw the Asia Pacific into division and turmoil, and seriously threaten the region’s peace and stability to the detriment of the countries in the region, while getting nothing for itself either. China urges the countries concerned to learn from history, subscribe to the notion of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, adhere to the approach of enhancing mutual trust and settling disputes through dialogue and consultation, and do more to contribute to world peace and regional stability.

Thank you, Mr. President.

