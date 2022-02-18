Sayyed Nasrallah Speech Announced Start of Drone War between Hezbollah and ‘Israel’: Zionist Media 

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 18, 2022

After around 48 hours of military and political ban, the Zionist media tackled the content of the latest speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

The Zionist analysts highlighted Sayyed Nasrallah’s announcement about Hezbollah new capabilities in the domain of converting rockets into precision-guided missiles and making military drones.

The Israeli analysts maintained that Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech indicated the start of the drone war between Hezbollah and ‘Israel’.

Israeli occupation military said on Friday that a drone has crossed the Israel occupation airspace, noting that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has evaded iron dome interceptors.

For his part, Israeli commentator on Arab affairs Zvi Yehezkeli considered that Hezbollah has chosen the proper time to start the drone war amid the progress of the nuclear talks between Iran and P5+1, adding that this would leave ‘Israel’ and its Arab allies isolated in the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

