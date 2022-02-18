Ukraine appears to have staged a “kindergarden attack” to cover its crimes & fuel anti Donbass propaganda  

Posted on by fada1

February 18, 2022

How White Helmets of Ukraine…

Eva Bartlett

“An urgent statement by the official representative of the NM of the LPR, Senior Lieutenant Filiponenko I.M.

Today, the headquarters of the joint forces operation filed a trumped-up charge against the People’s Militia of the LPR in alleged shelling of a kindergarten in the village of Stanitsa Luganskaya.

This, so to speak, news was picked up by the Ukrainian propaganda media and used to divert public attention from the regular violations of the Minsk agreements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the destruction of civilian facilities in the Luhansk Republic.

The public was presented with photos with the results of the shelling of the kindergarten. It was they who became indisputable evidence of the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this crime.

Our experts studied the photographic materials in detail and carried out their thorough analysis.

The location of the kindergarten building, the angle at which the wall was hit, made it possible to calculate the exact trajectory of the projectile. As can be seen in the diagram presented, the shooting could only be carried out from the east direction. At the same time, the position of the alleged weapon from which the fire was fired is located on the territory controlled by the 79th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

♦️Any sane person will determine that there cannot be units of the People’s Militia in that direction by definition. All this proves that the farce with the destruction of the kindergarten is a provocation by Kiev in order to destabilize the situation in the Donbass.

According to the data we have, to cover the events in the Donbas in the right direction for the West, provide information support for the offensive operation and justify the intensification of Ukraine’s military operations in the eyes of the world community, on February 17, accompanied by officers of the 74th center of information and psychological operations in the areas of the settlement. Stanitsa-LUGANSKAYA, SCHASTIE and KRYMSKOE were visited by representatives of Western media, including the American TV channels CNN, NBC, as well as the Romanian TV channel ANTENA TV.

In addition, for the same purpose, the arrival of film crews from Albania, Belgium, Georgia, Latvia, Luxembourg and North Macedonia is planned for the beginning of next week.

We believe that this farce was fabricated specifically for these members of the press.” https://t.me/millnr/7122

