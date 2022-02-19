Donetsk, Lugansk declare general military mobilization

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

February 19, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Following the repeated shelling of Donbas by Kiev, the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics have started evacuating their citizens, with their leaders subsequently announcing general mobilization.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin

The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced a general mobilization in the two republics.

In a phone call with Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Crimea, Assistant to the President of the Donetsk Republic Victoria Talankina said that the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, has signed a decree on general mobilization in the republic, urging nationals who are in reserve to come to the military commissariats.

On his account, Pushilin said: “I urge fellow countrymen who are in reserve to come to the military commissariats. Today I signed a decree on general mobilization.”

Pushilin added that “large-scale shelling by Ukraine of the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics is underway. Only in recent days, our army has prevented several attempts at terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian special services,” stressing that the DPR will be able to contain Kiev’s assault.

During the shelling, the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed mortars, grenade launchers, and anti-tank missile systems, while DPR forces held back the enemy with return fire, Pushilin said.

Fearing military aggression by the Ukrainian government, both Donetsk and Lugansk began evacuating residents to Russia on Friday.

As of Saturday morning, over 25,000 citizens of Lugansk and 6,600 people, including nearly 2,500 children, from Donetsk had crossed the Russian border.

The situation on the contact line between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR has deteriorated in recent days as Kiev has increased its shelling of the republics’ lands.

