February 19, 2022

Quote: Mr Gavrilov: “Obsessive Lunacy”

In many comments I’ve seen people calling the Minsk Package of Measures as a ‘dead letter’. Here is a reminder. The very first item is

1) Ceasefire.

The second item is

2) Withdrawal of weapons.

Do we really consider that a ‘dead letter’, or the most basic start of ending the war?

Posted by Amarynth

