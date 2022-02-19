I just listened to Sleepy Joe

Posted on February 19, 2022 by fada1

FEBRUARY 18, 2022

What a weird press conference that was! Besides assuring the world that

Putin has decided to attack over the next few days
The West is 100’000% united, and then some!
Biden said nothing even remotely new or even vaguely interesting.

The only “novelty” was that Biden said that he was now sure that Putin has taken the decision to invade the Ukraine.

Did you ever hear the expression “it’s not a lie unless the government declares something”?

Biden has “primed” his propaganda machine, the false flag must now happen very soon, over the next 24-36 hours or so.

It is going to be very interesting to observe what will happen when no invasion takes place.

Like all death cults, the Neocons simply again do what they always do the date when the “horrible apocalypse and cataclysm” they predicted failed to materialize: predict another date. No problem here – the cult followers will swallow that with no issues whatsoever.

Now it all depends on how big the upcoming planned false flag is.

Andrei

PS: I leave you with a good video from Andrei Martyanov

Filed under: Russia, Ukraine, USA | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: