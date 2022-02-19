Iran FM on JCPOA Talks: Western Parties Must Show Their True Initiative

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 19, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says he hopes the ongoing talks between Tehran and the P4+1 group of countries on the revival of the 2015 deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna will lead to a “good agreement in the near future.”

Speaking upon arrival in Germany on Friday to participate in the 58th Munich Security Conference [MSC], Amir Abdollahian said the meeting would be an opportunity to announce the Iranian administration’s foreign policy and its stance on regional issues, not least the current crises in West Asia.

“As for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the active initiatives it has put on the negotiating table, we are very close to a good agreement.”

“But it is the Western parties that must show their true initiative and flexibility and determine these negotiations will lead to a result within the next few days or weeks [with their approach to Iran’s initiatives].”

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that there are still some outstanding issues in the Vienna talks but Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and members of his team would continue the negotiations with seriousness in order to reach a good agreement.

Later on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres held talks about the latest developments regarding the Vienna talks and regional issues.

The United States left the Iran deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], in 2018 and began to implement what it called the “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, depriving the country of the economic benefits of the agreement, including the removal of sanctions, for which Iran had agreed to certain caps on its nuclear activities.

In the meantime, the other parties to the deal, in particular France, Britain and Germany, only paid lip service to safeguarding Iran’s economic dividends as promised under the JCPOA, prompting Iran – after an entire year of “strategic patience” – to reduce its nuclear obligations in a legal move under the deal.

The Vienna talks began last April on the assumption that the US, under the Joe Biden administration, is willing to repeal the so-called maximum pressure policy pursued by former President Donald Trump.

Tehran says it will not settle for anything less than the removal of all US sanctions in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that Washington would not abandon the agreement again.

Head of the Russian negotiating team Mikhail Ulyanov also said in a post on his Twitter account that in an interview with ITAR-TASS earlier in the day, he “expressed a slightly more optimistic point of view” about the talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

“The ViennaTalks on JCPOA can be successfully completed by the end of this month,” Ulyanov, who serves as Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, tweeted.

