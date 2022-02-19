Israeli media reveals Iron Dome losses against Hassan UAV إعلام إسرائيلي يكشف بالأرقام الخسائر الاقتصادية أمام مُسيّرة “حسّان”￼

Posted on by martyrashrakat

20 Feb 2022

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Israeli Calcalist reveals a clear Israeli failure against Hezbollah’s Hassan UAV, saying its failures were over several spheres.

Israeli occupation soldier close to the Israeli Iron Dome C-RAM system

The Israeli occupation clearly failed Friday to down Hassan UAV, which flew 70 km into occupied Palestine over 40 minutes, the Israeli daily Calcalist reported Saturday.

“F-16 fighters, Apache helicopters, and the interceptor missiles from the Iron Dome all did not succeed in intercepting the Hassan UAV,” the newspaper added.

“Israel recorded a security and economic failure at the same time,” the Calcalist said, calling on the Israeli occupation government to acquire “common and cheap means of interception, especially since the cost of Israeli combat aircraft and helicopters is very high.”

“A one-hour F-16 flight in the US air force amounts to $22,000, while a one-hour Apache flight in the US army costs around $4,000,” the Israeli outlet revealed.

According to the same newspaper, every interceptor missile fired from the Iron Dome costs around $50,000.

Israeli Channel 13 military affairs commentator Or Helle tweeted: “Another major failure for the Iron Dome system in the north, which raises many difficult questions.”

The Israeli Army Radio said Hezbollah’s drone entered Israeli airspace at 11:50, where it was immediately identified. After a few minutes, it disappeared from the radar, and its location remained unknown for two hours.

Israeli KAN Arab affairs correspondent said had the supersonic booms in the Beirut skies as a result of the Israeli fighter jets’ actions been the “reaction” to Hezbollah’s UAV, then a problematic equation was created there [for the Israeli occupation].

The Calcalist suggested that Hezbollah wanted to embarrass the Israeli occupation through the drone.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced Friday launching a UAV, Hassan, into the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resistance reported that the UAV went on a recon mission that lasted for 40 minutes and covered 70 km in occupied Palestine, adding that it returned “unharmed despite the Israeli occupation’s repeated attempts to down it.”

More on the Topic

الأحد 20 فبراير 2022

المصدر: وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية

وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية تتحدث عن “الذعر” الذي أثارته المسيّرة “حسّان”، وتشير إلى الكلفة الباهظة لاعتراضها الفاشل.

فشلت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الإسرائيلي في اعتراض الطائرة المسيّرة “حسّان”

قالت صحيفة “يديعوت أحرونوت” إنّ اختراق المسيّرة “حسّان” الأجواء الإسرائيلية، أمس الجمعة، “أثار ذعراً في الشمال، بعد أن هرعت نحوها طائرات ومروحيات حربية للجيش الإسرائيلي، وفُعّلت القبة الحديدية وصفّارتا إنذار سُمعتا في المنطقة”.

ووفق تقديرات الصحيفة، فإنّ حزب الله أراد من خلال المسيّرة أن يُحرج “إسرائيل”.

كذلك أشارت الصحيفة إلى أنّ “كلفة الاعتراض الذي لم ينجح في هذه الحالة، عالية جداً، وبناءً عليه، فإنّ رئيس الحكومة نفتالي بينيت يدفع قُدماً منظومة اعتراض بالليزر يعملون عليها في المؤسسة العسكرية والأمنية لتصبح عملية”.

وبحسب ما ورد في الصحيفة، فإنّ كل صاروخ اعتراضي من القبة الحديدية يكلّف نحو 50 ألف دولار، الأمر الذي “سيصعّب على الجيش الإسرائيلي التعامل مع أسراب مسيّرات صغيرة خلال حرب”.

ونقل موقع “والا نيوز” عن مصادر إنّ اختراق طائرة “حسّان” لأجواء “إسرائيل” وعودتها من دون ضرر إلى لبنان “يعكسان المعضلات الجديدة التي يقف أمامها الجيش الإسرائيلي”.

وكانت المقاومة الإسلامية في لبنان قد أعلنت، يوم أمس الجمعة، إطلاق الطائرة المسيّرة “حسان” داخل الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.



وأكدت المقاومة أنّ الطائرة حلّقت “40 دقيقة في مهمة استطلاعية، امتدت على طول 70 كلم في فلسطين”، مضيفةً أنّها عادت “سالمة على الرغم من كل محاولات العدو المتعددة والمتتالية لإسقاطها”.

وقالت المقاومة، في بيان، إنّ ‏الطائرة “حسّان” عادت من الأراضي المحتلة سالمة، على الرغم من كل المحاولات المتعددة والمتتالية لإسقاطها، بعد أن نفّذت “المهمة ‏المطلوبة بنجاح، ومن دون أن تؤثّر في حركتها كلُّ إجراءات العدو” ‏الموجودة والمتَّبعة. ‏

الجدير ذكره أنّ الأمين العام لحزب الله، السيد حسن نصر الله، تحدّث مؤخراً عن بدء تصنيع المسيّرات في لبنان.

مقالات متعلقة

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, Uncategorized | Tagged: Hassan drone, Hezbollah drones, Hezbollah Versus IOF, Ziomedia, Zionist entity |