Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Can Convert Rockets into Precision Missiles, Make Drones (Video)

February 16, 2022

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced on Wednesday that Hezbollah now possesses the ability to convert its thousands of rockets into precision-guided missiles, adding that Hezbollah has also been manufacturing drones for several years now.

In a televised speech marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah leaders, Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime against carrying out any landings or airborne operations inside Lebanon.

“We now possess the ability to transform our thousands of rockets into precision-guided missiles,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, indicating that such missiles are spread throughout Lebanon and not stored in a single place. “We started that years ago and converted a large number of our missiles into precision-guided ones, so we do not need to bring them from Iran,” His eminence said, adding the same concerning the drones.

“We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them should submit an order,” he sarcastically said. “Our men are able to keep pace with all advancement, we are ready for all developments in the military industry.”

Concerning the Zionist’s recurrent strikes on alleged Hezbollah-bound shipments in Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The enemy tries throughout its aggression in Syria to prevent the reach of precision-guided weapons to the resistance in Lebanon. I tell the Israelis that what they call a ‘battle between wars’ has turned the threat into an opportunity for the resistance.”

Hezbollah leader also warned the Israeli enemy against carrying out any operation in search for these missiles in Lebanon, saying: “Should the enemy dare to carry out a certain operation in search of our missiles, it might face an ‘Ansariyeh 2’ operation,” referring to the Israeli 1997 landing on Ansariyeh’s shore in which 12 of its Shayetat troops were killed in a resistance ambush.

Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah added, has been managing to improve its military capabilities, revealing that last summer, Hezbollah fighters conducted one of its largest training exercises since 1982. “The resistance decided on activating its air defense in the face of Israeli drones’ threat. Resistance capabilities and structure are constantly evolving, and last summer was one of our biggest drilling seasons.”

Concerning the upcoming parliamentary elections, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the elections should be held on time, rebuffing the claims of those accusing Hezbollah of trying to postpone elections, saying “they are the ones wishing for its postponement.”

“Our slogan for the upcoming elections is ‘We’ll Continue Protecting and Building’, and our environment is the root for all the resistance achievements,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, explaining that in the previous election Hezbollah pledged to protect and build Lebanon and managed to honor its pledge. “All attempts to pressure people against the resistance are doomed to fail, our rhetoric is the one of strength and honesty.”

His eminence assured that Hezbollah will continue to protect Lebanon through the army-people-resistance equation.

“Our strategy is clear and let them demonstrate their strategy to us instead of provocations and slurs,” Hezbollah leader said, urging people to listen consciously and logically and hold politicians accountable with awareness and logic so as to seek salvation and a better future for them.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed those attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon, wondering: What have you done for the country? What did you do with the money you received (as donations)? Where are the 30 billion dollars Mohamad Bin Salman and the US alleged they offered to Lebanon?

Commenting on the Lebanese government’s banning of Bahraini opposition events in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah deplored this move saying: the freedom of press, which Hezbollah has fought to preserve, was violated lately by many so-called freedom supporters. Those who met yesterday in the Risalat Hall are the ones who consolidated Lebanon’s identity, and they have the right to mark the anniversary of their revolution. Lebanon has always been the refuge of political oppositions in the Arab world. Who wants to transform it into an oppressive country? Lebanon is the country of freedoms and this is its real identity.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his speech with explaining this year’s slogan #Decision1982, saying: 38 years have passed on the martyrdom of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, 30 years have passed on the martyrdom of Sayyed Abbas Moussawi, and 14 years on the martyrdom of Haj Imad; which makes 82 years of strife and martyrdom symbolizing the “1982” Israeli invasion when Hezbollah was formed back then.

His eminence made it clear that the resistance has embarked on struggling long before the Israeli invasion in 1982. “The resistance has preserved the Lebanese identity with blood and sacrifices and will remain so.”

“Our resistance leaders marked our beginning and our pathway of Jihad and of deterrence equations’ shifting,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, assuring that the resistance will keep the pledge despite all conspiracies and pressures.

Addressing the fact that the Israeli entity was declining, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the “resistance factions in the region, including Hezbollah, believe that the Zionist entity is a fugitive entity that’s falling back.” “The down-slope of ‘Israel’ has started since 1982 when the resistance forced it to withdraw to the ‘blue line’,” Hezbollah S.G. said, quoting high-ranking Israeli commanders and analysts who constantly confirm that ‘Israel’ is on a slippery slope and that its elimination is a matter of time.

Sayyed Nasrallah urged Israelis to leave the region, saying: “We encourage Israelis to leave Palestine, and we’re ready to bear the cost of their tickets!”

His eminence deplored how some Arab countries were requested to normalize ties with the crisis-stricken Zionist entity to help it out. “The Palestinian people shall remain steadfast as the liberation horizon looms through the resistance path,” he said.

Hezbollah’s leader congratulated people from the entire religious spectrum on the Birth of Imam Ali (A.S.) who represents all free spirits in the world. He also announced that he’ll be talking about Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi in an interview with Al-Manar TV in a couple of days.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

