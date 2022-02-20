Al-Manar Discloses Details on Lebanese Journalist Recruited by Israeli Occupation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Mohammad Shoeib, Lebanese journalist recruited by Israeli occupation.

Al-Manr disclosed on Saturday details on Lebanese journalist Mohammad Shoeib who was arrested by Lebanese authorities for being an Israeli collaborator.

Security sources told Al-Manar that Sheoib, 36, was arrested last January, adding that he worked at several Lebanese media outlets including Jaras TV, Lebanon 24 and Jaroudi Media.

He read an online ad by a foreign media outlet and contacted it, the sources said, noting that a deal was reached to write a number of articles in the month.

Few weeks later, an Israeli operator, called Tom, contacted Shoeib from a British number and ordered him to write article on controversial issue in Lebanon, Al-Manar reporter Mona Tahini said, citing the sources.

Shoeib was ordered to write the article in way that serves the interest of Gulf states and to adopt anti-Iran and anti-Hezbollah policy, the sources said.

Such articles were published on several local website including Al-Kalima Online, Lebanon 24 and VDL News.

The articles, which Shoeib received $50 or $75 for each, aimed at defaming Hezbollah and accusing him of several cases like Beirut Port blast and smuggling of drugs and arms.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said several Lebanese journalists were recruited by Israeli enemy as part of the anti-Hezbollah media campaign.

The Lebanese security authorities have busted earlier in January more than fifteen Israeli spy rings in one of the biggest security operations since 2009. At least 20 suspects were arrested, including journalists, Lebanese media reported.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

