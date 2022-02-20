Hassan Drone: A Turning Point in the Lebanese “Israeli” Confrontation! -Updated

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Martyr Hassan al-Lakkis

By Mohammed Sleem

Beirut – A couple of days ago, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced that the Lebanese party has transformed thousands of its missiles into precise ones.

Sayyed Nasrallah had long assured that the Resistance possessed the ability to manufacture military drones and UAVs without the need to import them from Iran.

The incident on Friday brings back the memory of martyr Hassan al-Lakkis, the father of Hezbollah’s Air Force Unit who was assassinated in 2013 by an “Israeli” special unit in a covert operation near his Beirut house, and who was described by Sayyed Nasrallah as ‘one of the brilliant and distinctive minds of this resistance’.

That afternoon, Hezbollah announced that they had launch the “Hassan” drone, named after the founder of the group’s Air Force, into the occupied Palestinian territories.

In its statement, the Resistance group confirmed that the drone, which hovered in the Palestinian skies for 40 minutes, had returned back to its base “unharmed despite the enemy’s multiple and successive attempts to take it down.”

For its part, the “Israeli” entity admitted its failure stating that the drone had entered occupied Palestine from the northern borders.

The northern territories of occupied Palestine were a total mess amid ongoing military drills, as “Israeli” army units increased their readiness. The condition of “Israeli” soldiers was not better; confusion was prevalent among them as the radars failed to detect the drone, exposing the “Israelis’” weakness in responding.

Commenting on the operation, Hebrew media outlets held the army officers and Special Force Units responsible for failing to intercept the drone.

Moreover, “Israeli” KAN Arab affairs correspondent said that if the supersonic air raid in the skies of Beirut were the “reaction” to Hezbollah’s UAV, then the equation created here for the “Israeli” entity is problematic.

The “Israeli” Army Radio stated that Hezbollah’s drone entered the so-called “Israeli” airspace in the morning, after a few minutes it disappeared from radar, and its location remained unknown to the “Israeli” occupation forces.

There is no one better than the Islamic Resistance in fulfilling promises, making the impossible possible and setting deterrence equations with the enemy. Coinciding with Sayyed Nasrallah’s announcement regarding the precision missiles and drones manufacturing a couple of days ago, a timely message has been signed, sealed and delivered by the Resistance through the skies of Palestine.

