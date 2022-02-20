The future is for the resistance: Safieddine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

19 Feb 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

The head of the executive council of Hezbollah, Hashem Safieddine, highlights the importance of the resistance’s military capabilities and its advancement.

The head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, Hashim Safi Al-Din

The future is for the resistance and the new deterrence equations imposed by the Hassan UAV, Hezbollah Executive Council Chief Sayyed Hashem Safieddine said Saturday.

During a ceremony in Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Safieddine stressed that the resistance is imposing new deterrence equations while under the most furious modern-day attacks.

“What’s to come will be even greater, and it will leave the Israelis stunned before the capabilities of the resistance,” he declared.

“If the Americans want to comfort the Israeli enemy and ease its concerns through economically and financially pressuring Lebanon and imposing a siege on it, our UAV yesterday made the Israelis grow more concerned,” Sayyed Safi Al-Din underlined.

The strongmen of the United States, he highlighted, are dreaming of having advanced posts, “But the day will come when they find that all their money went with the wind and lose their value,” adding that “those who challenge Hezbollah will lose.”

“The United States, through its embassies and allies, is spending money to sabotage Lebanon through its organizations [set up] to demonize Hezbollah,” he stressed.

He also revealed that Hezbollah spent $6 million over the past four years to renovate residential homes in Bekaa and the South.

“The resistance, its supporters, and its popular base are strong and unwavering, and we are accomplishing our goals at all levels,” the official told a ceremony in Southern Lebanon.

“For the resistance to grow through confrontation and development, it must be vigilant toward arms, their advancement, types, preparation, and training for everything related to military affairs.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced Friday launching a UAV, Hassan, into the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resistance reported that the UAV went on a recon mission that lasted for 40 minutes and covered 70 km in occupied Palestine, adding that it returned “unharmed despite the Israeli occupation’s repeated attempts to down it.”

