When There Is A Will, There Is A Way – The Way of the Resistance!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

20 Feb, 2022

By Mohammed Youssef

Beirut – The Islamic Resistance has commemorated the anniversary of its martyred leaders in February 16th in a very distinguished way this year.

During a speech on the occasion this week, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has announced two very important things that put the “Israeli” political and military leadership in a state of shock. He revealed that the Resistance is now capable of producing its precise rockets independently, and is also capable of manufacturing its drones.

Two days later, the Islamic Resistance issued an official statement that one of its drones [Hassan] has travelled over occupied Palestine for forty minutes where it went as far as 70 kilometers inside the occupied territories and came back safely.

The all-time boasted potent “Israeli” anti-aircraft and anti-missile system failed totally to respond efficiently to the incident, and put the different “Israeli” military heads into shame.

The importance of the event cannot be skipped anywhere in the world. It has sent a wave of heavy criticism and harsh blame for the “Israeli” military, and it will call for more investigation on both the political and military levels about this resounding scandal.

This is because the “Israeli” leadership, both military and political, kept telling the “Israelis” for years that its continuous raids against Syria aimed at cutting the routes and stopping Hezbollah from importing specific weapons from Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s announcement has ushered in a completely new era in the military struggle against “Israel”, it has equally put the Resistance on an advanced level to protect Lebanon and strike a new balance against the “Israeli” enemy.

“Israeli” military commentators have already started to talk about this new significant development, and they described it as a game changer that “Israel” should adjust to and accept.

This draws a very important lesson about the ongoings of the last years, and clearly reveals the Resistance’s resolve and determination to live up to all the challenges.

The true Lebanese along with all Resistance supporters everywhere and from different nationalities and countries will definitely celebrate this achievement as it embodies their hopes and gives a credit for their ambitions in standing up to the enemies.

This should be an event to be celebrated, every true Lebanese and every free human being should be proud of this.

A lot of positive consequences are yet to unfold as a result of this. The most important among them is that Lebanon has been able to consolidate its deterrence equation amid a total collapse in the country’s situation. This will add a value to the state in general and the government in particular to stay firm and hold to its rights in the dispute with the enemy over the maritime border and will give enough guarantees to protect Lebanon’s proper share in its oil and gas resources.

Again and again, a lesson to be learned and a value to be credited comes as usual from our triumphant Resistance: when there is a will there is a way!

February 20, 2022

Head of Loyalty to Resistance Parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammad Raad

Hezbollah officials said on Sunday that the Resistance capabilities have surprised the Israeli enemy, stressing that Hezbollah’s Hassan drone was just a little of these capabilities.

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance Parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad said Hassan drone which was flew over occupied Palestinian territories last Friday was just a little of weapons produced by the Resistance in a bid to maintain deterrence and prevent the Israeli enemy of staging attacks against Lebanon.

In a local ceremony, MP Raad stressed that Hezbollah defends entre Lebanon rather than defending a region in the country, noting that Hezbollah is keen to stand by its people in these hard livelihood conditions.

For his part, Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawouq said no one can threaten the Resistance’s existence, noting that formulas between Hezbollah and the Israeli enemy have changed.

“Israeli drone used to violate the Lebanese airspace, while now the Lebanese drones are flying over the Zionist entity.”

“The Zionists are full of fear today since their army is not capable of defending them. Hassan drone has delivered a strong message to the enemy. It has surprised and humiliated the Israeli capabilities,” Sheikh Qawouq said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

More on the Topic

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Palestine, Uncategorized | Tagged: Hassan drone, Hezbollah drones, Lebanese sovereignty equation, Nasrallah, Resistance precision missiles, Zionist entity |