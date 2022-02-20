Yemeni Forces refute Saudi coalition’s allegations of controlling Haradh

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al Mayadeen Net

Al Mayadeen Net

A number of civilians have fallen after the Saudi-led coalition warplanes targeted Al-Qahr area north of Saada, Yemen.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, denied the allegations of the Saudi-led coalition of controlling the strategic Haradh area in Hajjah Governorate.

In a tweet, Saree said that “the military media will broadcast today scenes that expose and refute the allegations of the Saudi-led coalition forces.” The footage includes scenes of the dead and wounded members of the coalition forces.

القوات المسلحة ستبث عصر غدٍ_ إن شاء الله _ مشاهد نوعية للإعلام الحربي تفضح وتدحض مزاعم قوى العدوان بالسيطرة على مدينة حرض الاستراتيجية.

مع مشاهد أخرى لقتلى وجرحى العدو والتنكيل الذي لحق به. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) February 19, 2022

Simultaneously, 9 women were injured as a result of renewed artillery shelling by the Saudi coalition forces on Al-Qahr area in Baqim District, bordering Saudi Asir, north of Saada Governorate.

Fifteen members of the Saudi-backed Hadi forces and Al-Islah Party were killed and wounded when a network of mines exploded in Al-Buqa area bordering Najran, east of Saada Governorate, north of Yemen.

In the northeastern province of Marib, the local authority of President Hadi’s government in the city of Marib said that the forces of the Sanaa government targeted the city that houses the headquarters and camps of the Saudi coalition, Hadi forces, and Al-Islah party with 5 ballistic missiles during the past hours.

Deaths and injuries were reported in clashes between gunmen from Al-Jalal tribes, on the one hand, and members of Hadi forces and Al-Islah party, on the other, in Wadi Ubaida District, southeast Marib City.

Moreover, the Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched a series of raids targeting the Haradh border District in Hajjah Governorate, northwest of Yemen.

Scenes of the military media expose and refute the allegations of the forces of aggression to control the strategic city of Haradh

The head of the Supreme Political Council launches the Yemen Cyclone campaign to support the army and the popular committees

Asir – repelling a massive advance of the Saudi army’s mercenaries inflicting losses on them

