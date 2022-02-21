Palestinian Administrative Detainees Continue Boycott of Israeli Military Courts

February 20, 2022

Friends of Al-Aqsa launched a campaign in London calling for an end of Israel’s administrative detention. (Photo: FOA Twitter page)

At least 450 Palestinian detainees have been refusing to show up for their military court hearings since the beginning of the year, in protest of their unfair administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The boycott includes hearings for the renewal of administrative detention orders as well as appeal hearings and later sessions at Israel’s Supreme Court.

Palestinian detainees say their action is a continuation of longstanding Palestinian efforts “to put an end to the unjust administrative detention practiced against our people by the occupation forces.”

Under administrative detention, Israel keeps Palestinians without charge for up to six months, a period that can be extended an infinite number of times.

Palestinians and human rights groups say the administrative detention violates the right to due process since the evidence is withheld from prisoners while they are held for lengthy periods without being charged, tried, or convicted.

More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in about 17 Israeli prisons. Over 450 detainees, including women and minors, are under administrative detention.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

