Saudi Warplanes Kill, Injure 11 Members of Same Family in Yemen’s Hajjah

February 21, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

In yet another war crime, Saudi warplanes killed and injured 11 members of the same family an airstrike on Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah.

The attack ranked the second of its kind on the province in less than 24 hours.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah network, the airstrike hit the home of a civilian named Ahmed Mohammad Tamri in the district of Abs in Hajjah in the early hours of Monday.

Preliminary reports said that a woman was martyred and eight others, most of them children, were injured in the aerial attack.

Al-Masirah reporter later said the number of the injured rose to at least 10, noting that seven of them were children aged between 18 months and 14 years.

The attack drew condemnation from the member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi who decried it as “a war crime.”

Al-Houthi stressed that the ongoing targeting of the Yemeni people is “a war crime and deliberate terrorism.”

The airstrike came as the Yemeni army on Sunday thwarted an attack by the Saudi-led coalition forces on Hajjah’s district of Harad near the border with Saudi Arabia, while liberating a mountainous area from the control of the Riyadh-backed mercenaries.

Al-Masirah cited a security source as saying that the Saudi-led coalition committed some 163 ceasefire violations in Yemen’s western coastal province of Hudaydah on Sunday. The violations included six spy flights and 54 artillery attacks.

The attacks came in violation of the Stockholm Agreement that was reached in December 2018 following peace negotiations between representatives from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and Riyadh-backed mercenaries loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur.

The document set out three undertakings, which include a ceasefire along the Hudaydah front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies – including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] – launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The war was launched at the aim to eliminate the Ansarullah movement and reinstall former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

Accompanied by a tight siege, the war has failed to reach its goals, while killing hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have continued to grow stronger in the face of the Saudi-led invaders, advancing toward strategic areas held by Saudi-led mercenaries, including Marib province, and conducting several rounds of counterstrikes against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Riyadh’s latest attack on residential areas in Yemen came as coalition forces in Hajjah province continue losing ground to Ansarallah troops

February 21 2022

ByNews Desk

A Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a family home in Abs district in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah on 21 February killed one person and injured ten.

According to local media reports, seven of the injured victims are children between the ages of 18 months and 14 years.

All the victims are members of the same family.

The owner of the house has been identified as Ahmed Mohammad Tamri. It is not yet clear why the house was targeted but attacks on civilian homes in Yemen are not uncommon as the Saudi-led coalition frequently targets heavily populated residential areas under the pretext of targeting what it calls the Yemeni army’s “secret operations centers.”

The indiscriminate attacks on civilians buildings have killed hundreds of people in recent months. Yemen’s National Salvation Government (NSG) has repeatedly denounced the failure by the international community to denounce the atrocities committed by the Saudi-led coalition against the people of Yemen.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, described the latest attack on a civilian home as “a war crime and deliberate terrorism.”

The escalation in the brutality by the Saudi-led coalition comes at a time when the coalition is losing significant ground to the Yemeni Armed Forces and allied Popular Committees.

On 20 February, the spokesperson for the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the armed forces had repelled a major attack by Saudi-led coalition troops in Harad district in Hajjah province.

Saree said the army was able to expel coalition forces from the Kasara mountain range on the border with Saudi Arabia. According to local sources, coalition losses since the last escalation in Haradh amounted to more than 580 dead and wounded.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in early 2015 in an attempt to remove the Ansarallah resistance movement from power and restore the government of ousted president Abd Mansour Hadi. The nearly seven year-long conflict has killed more than 230,000 people and left millions on the verge of starvation.

