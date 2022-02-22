Israeli Army Abducts 44 Palestinians In West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

On Monday at dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted at least forty-four Palestinians, including siblings and children, and a visually impaired man, after the army stormed and ransacked dozens of homes in several parts of the occupied West Bank, including the occupied capital, Jerusalem.

In Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the soldiers abducted thirteen Palestinians from their homes in Deir Abu Mashal village and Silwad town, northwest and northeast of the city.

In Deir Abu Mashal, the soldiers invaded and ransacked many homes, causing damage, before abducting ten Palestinians, identified as Othman Zahran, Mahmoud Nafe’ Zahran, Zohdi Matar Zahran, Hasan Ali Rabea’, Odai Haitham Rabea’, Odai Issa Rabea’, Abdullah al-Maken, Mahmoud Thieb, Ahmad al-Kheir, and Saleh Darwish Ata.

In Silwad town, the soldiers searched many homes before abducting Ahmad Othman, Hussein Fahmi, and Ayman Hamed.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted eleven Palestinians from their homes in several parts of the Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Odai Mamoun Sharabati, from his home in the city after the army stormed and ransacked the property.

It added that the soldiers also abducted Emad Hasan Ra’ey, 47, his children Qoteiba, 16, and Obeida, 17, in addition to Hisham Tafesh and his son Mohammad, from their homes in the al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

In the al-Fawwar refugee camp, southwest of Hebron, the soldiers stormed and searched a few homes and abducted Hasan at-Teety, 50, along with his son, Mohammad, 19.

In Yatta town, south of Hebron, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Mahmoud Makhamra, 27, his brother Moath, 30, and Mohammad Ali Abu Tabeekh.

In addition, the soldiers installed roadblocks on Hebron’s northern roads and the main entrances of Sa’ir, Yatta, and Halhoul towns, stopped and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers and intelligence officers invaded and searched many homes in the al-Isawiya town, northeast of the city, and abducted twelve Palestinians.

The abducted residents are Majd Bashir Ahmad, Hussein Mahmoud Atiya, Qassem Monir Dirbas, Mohammad Ali Razem, Ismael Nasser, Yousef Nasser, Mohammad Haitham Mustafa, Abdullah Mohammad Abu Ryala, Ismael Ali Abu Ryala, Hussein Shadi Obeid, Yazan Atef Obeid, and Ali Wasim Obeid.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Wajdi Salama and Sami Abu Haniyya from their homes in Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem.

In Jenin, in the northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted five Palestinians, including two former political prisoners.

Ezzeddin Ahmad Amarna

The Palestinians are (former political prisoner) Ezzeddin Ahmad Amarna, who is also visually impaired, from Ya’bad south of Jenin, (former political prisoner) Ala’ Tawfiq Yahia from the al-Arqa village, west of Jenin, and Ehab Nasri Houshiyya from the al-Yamoun town, west of Jenin. Houshiyya was released after the soldiers interrogated him for a few hours.

In addition, the soldiers abducted a former political prisoner identified as Tayeh Yousef Wishahi, along with Dia’ Salam, from the Jenin refugee camp, after stopping them at the Za’tara military roadblock, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The soldiers also invaded the al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, searched homes, and abducted Bara’ Mohannad Oweis, 25.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and summoned Mahdi Salah Taqatqa, for interrogation in the nearby Etzion military base and security center.

